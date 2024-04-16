140 years of Piaggio with Vespa special edition scooter

Posted in Bikes, International Bike News, Vespa / By Mohan K Ramanujam / April 16 2024 11:31 am

To celebrate 140 years of Italian scooter maker Piaggio, a special edition Vespa 140th of Piaggio will go on sale. Coming in a limited edition of only 140 units, the Vespa 140th of Piaggio can only be purchased at the Vespa Village, during the Vespa World Days 2024, 18 to 24 April, in Pontedera, Italy, or online at Vespa.com.

Designed by the Piaggio Style Centre, the Vespa 140th of Piaggio comes in blue and light blue on a white chassis, signifying Piaggio’s corporate colours. The colour scheme is combined with classic graphics and the new Vespa monogram, as well as the 140-years logo.

Adding to the Vespa 140th of Piaggio is the single seat, with double tone-on-tone stitching. The rear saddle cover comes as standard equipment, and the model specific wheels are finished in blue with light blue inserts, along with a numbered celebratory plate located on the rear shield.

Based on the Vespa 300 Gtv, the Vespa 140th of Piaggio is powered by a single-cylinder, four-valve, liquid cooled 300 cc Vespa HPE mill, producing 23.8 HP. The LED headlight is located low on the front mudguard, a nod to Vespa’s racing history with the instrument panel is a round LCD gauge.

Keyless start is standard, as is traction control and ABS while the Vespa MIA Bluetooth connectivity system is available as an accessory. A range of official accessories, including a top quality large rear leather bag with the Vespa logo embossed, front and rear luggage carriers, a large windscreen and crash bars is available.

