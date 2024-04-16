EVlution debuts charging stations at RHB Centre KL – new CPO targets 100 chargers in 1H 2024, 2k by 2025

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / April 16 2024 5:56 pm

There’s a new EV charge point operator (CPO) in town and EVlution’s chargers have made their debut at RHB Centre in KL. That’s the bank’s headquarters along Jalan Tun Razak, opposite TRX. The chargers were launched today by transport minister Anthony Loke in conjunction with the RHB Green Week showcase.

The company is being very bullish, targeting 100 chargers in the first half of 2024, which gives them slightly over two months to achieve. EVlution’s longer term goal is to deploy 2,000 chargers nationwide by 2025.

“Our mission at EVlution is clear: to contribute significantly to Malaysia’s automotive landscape by providing cutting-edge EV charging solutions that are accessible, reliable, and sustainable. As we embark on this journey, we have set ambitious targets to have 100 EV charging bays operational by the first half of 2024 within metropolitan areas in Klang Valley, Penang, and Johor,” said EVlution CEO Jeffrey Ong.

“Moreover, our commitment extends beyond just providing EV charging infrastructure; we are dedicated to promoting renewable and clean energy. In fact, we are currently in progress of bidding in the fifth round of the Large Scale Solar (LSS) programme this year, furthering our commitment to sustainable energy solutions for a brighter future,” he added.

EVlution says that it is the only CPO in Malaysia to offer a combined payment system that allows users to pay for charging through the EVlution mobile app or via debit/credit card. The CPO has a partnership with RHB Bank and Mastercard, which is why the latter’s branding is very prominent, but Visa cards can also be used. EVlution, RHB and Mastercard are planning campaigns and special offers for customers, to be announced in the coming months.

Meanwhile, RHB says that it has provided financing for over 2,000 green vehicles totalling RM325 million, as of December 2023. Financing for EVs, plug-in hybrids and regular hybrids are up to RM500,000, with interest rates from as low as 2.1% per annum. The two EVlution chargers at RHB Centre’s lobby are 22 kW AC units by Autel, and the max rate is 40 sen per minute if you take in above 12 kW.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.