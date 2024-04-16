Tesla Model Y LR RWD introduced with 600 km range

Tesla has introduced a new variant of the Tesla Model Y in Europe called the LR RWD. This combines the larger battery pack from the LR AWD model with only a single rear motor for maximum efficiency.

As a result, it offers the longest range of any Model Y at 600 km WLTP, compared to 533 km for the LR AWD. Making do with only one motor, it hits 100 km/h slightly slower at 5.9 seconds versus the AWD’s 5.0 seconds, but it’s still 1 second faster than the cheapest RWD model’s 6.9 seconds sprint time.

In terms of pricing, the LR RWD slots in between the RWD and the LR AWD at 48,990 Euro in Germany, while the RWD goes for 44,990 Euro and the LR AWD goes for 54,990 Euro.

Tesla quotes a consumption of 14.9 kWh/100 km for the LR RWD model, which they claim is the lowest cost per km in the electric SUV market.

In Malaysia, the Model Y is available as a RWD, LR AWD and Performance. Would you prefer the additional choice of longer range over the AWD’s better performance? Share your thoughts in the comments.

  • ROTI CANAI on Apr 16, 2024 at 4:28 pm

    yes LR bagus, kill off overpriced crv

  • Bieight8 on Apr 16, 2024 at 4:48 pm

    The pick of the range…

  • Lets See on Apr 16, 2024 at 4:54 pm

    Buy one today, layoff another Tesla worker tmrw
    https://paultan.org/2024/04/16/tesla-lays-off-more-than-10-of-its-global-workforce/

