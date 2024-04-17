2024 Nissan Qashqai facelift debuts – third-gen SUV gets bolder styling, new tech; mild hybrid, e-Power

Posted in Cars, International News, Nissan / By Gerard Lye / April 17 2024 4:59 pm

Just a little over three years after its initial debut, the third-generation Nissan Qashqai has been given a substantial facelift that brings with it a bolder exterior, a tweaked interior as well as new technologies. Since its reveal in February 2021, over 350,000 units of the third-generation SUV have been sold in Europe, and Nissan aims to maintain that popularity with this mid-cycle refresh.

Starting with the outside, the Qashqai’s new face brings it in line with the Ariya by featuring a larger and more prominent grille. Unlike its fully electric stablemate, the Qashqai’s grille is designed with inspiration from the patterns of ancient Japanese armour scales, which sees dozens of comma-shaped elements in gloss black making up the insert.

The daytime running light signature is also more distinctive, with an upper light strip meeting with five small lenses that are shaped like the “commas”. Together, they wrap around the sharper main headlamps which have an adaptive high beam module joined by a smaller unit for wider beam distribution. Nissan points out the upper light strips double as turn indicators with a sequential function, the latter being a first for the SUV.

The rear of the Qashqai sees less pronounced changes, with the taillights retaining the same shape but now with a new signature that mimics the front DRL “commas” as well as having clear lenses and a “super red” shade.

Buyers now have the choice of a N-Design grade which sees the lower sides and wheel arches be painted in body colour, complemented by 20-inch alloy wheels. Other options include differing trim finishes depending on the chosen grade, along with wheel sizes ranging from 18 to 20 inches. New colours offered include Pearl White, Pearl Black and Deep Ocean, two of which (except the black) are available with a two-tone roof.

Moving inside, upper grades receive Alcantara applications on the dashboard, door inserts, door armrests, centre storage lid and knee pads. There are also finer changes like new patterned materials for the centre console (around the redesigned gear selector) and insert between the upper dashboard and glovebox, while the seats get quilted leather and there’s ambient lighting for a more premium look.

The general layout of the dashboard isn’t too dissimilar to the pre-facelift model, but there’s a new Nissan Connect infotainment system that is more powerful to provide built-in Google services such as Google Maps, Google Assistant, access to Google Play and more – this is presented in the form of a larger, wide-format touchscreen.

Other technology upgrades for the Qashqai include a revised around view monitor that employs four cameras and features a 3D function to make it even easier for the driver to spot hazards. This works together with the Moving Object Detection system, which sounds an alert when it perceives a moving object in the proximity of the vehicle.

To further aid the driver, there’s also an “invisible hood view” that allows the position of the front wheels to be seen as if looking at them from just behind. Adding to the AVM’s capabilities is Parking Spot Location Memory which allows the driver to save frequently visited parking locations so the car using GPS. With this, the car will remember the precise position to allow perfect parking each time – particularly useful when the available space is a tight fit.

Meanwhile, the digital instrument cluster will change the design of the dials depending on the chosen drive mode, with Sport making them red, green in Eco or grey in standard mode. If you prefer less distractions, there’s also a “minimal” mode, with e-Power-equipped models having an addition energy flow display.

On that mention, the Qashqai will only be offered with electrified powertrains that include said e-Power system where the front wheels are driven by an electric motor rated at 190 PS (188 hp or 140 kW) and 330 Nm of torque. The motor draws power from a 1.8 kWh battery that is charged exclusively by a 1.5 litre turbocharged inline-three variable compression petrol engine with 156 PS (154 hp or 115 kW) – the engine is not linked to the wheels at all.

Besides the e-Power system, the SUV can also be had with a 1.3 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol unit augmented by a 12-volt mild hybrid system. This engine has outputs of either 140 PS (138 hp or 103 kW) and 240 Nm or 158 PS (156 hp or 116 kW) and 270 Nm), paired with either a six-speed manual or CVT – all-wheel drive is optional.

Last but not least, the suite of driver assistance systems has been enhanced, including a recalibrated autonomous emergency braking function that detects risks and reacts more quickly in case of a possible collision. The Emergency Lane Keep System also automatically activates upon start-up, while the Intelligent Speed Assistance system does more to attract the driver’s attention if he or she exceeds the identified speed limit. Drivers can also set a custom profile for their preferred level of intervention.

