Free bus rides to Madani Raya event in JB tomorrow

Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / April 17 2024 4:31 pm

Click to enlarge

The Madani 2024 Aidilfitri celebration series of events will start tomorrow at Johor Bahru, before open houses in Sabah (April 20), Melaka (April 22), Kelantan (May 2), Kedah (May 4), Penang (May 5) and Terengganu (May 9). Prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will be at the events along with state leaders.

The southern state is kicking things off tomorrow at Padang B, Angsana Johor Bahru Mall, 5pm to 7pm. Perbadanan Pengangkutan Awam Johor (PAJ) is offering free shuttle buses for the event, and the public can park at Giant Tampoi or Danga Bay Convention Centre and take the bus to Angsana.

The buses to Angsana from Giant Tampoi and Danga Bay Convention Centre will operate from 3pm to 4.30 pm to get people there, and from 6.30 pm to 7.30 pm for the return trip. Taking the bus from these two locations might be much easier as the area around Angsana will be packed.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.