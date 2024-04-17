Johor state gov’t to develop multi-tiered Automated Rapid Transit to ease traffic congestion in Johor Bahru

Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By Mick Chan / April 17 2024 10:08 am

Automated rapid transit system in China

The Johor state government intends to develop a multi-tiered automated rapid transit (ART) system in the city of Johor Bahru in order to address traffic congestion in the city, Bernama has reported. DYMM Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar and Regent of Johor Tunku Mahkota Ismail had consented to the proposal to be presented at the federal level for further consideration, said Johor menteri besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, according to the report.

“At the state level, we have obtained consent from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Regent of Johor to implement the multi-tiered ART as preparation for the increase in the number of travellers to Singapore after the completion of the Rapid Transit System (RTS),” Onn Hafiz said.

“Johor Bahru also requires various public transportation options to facilitate the smooth movement of the public in and out of the city, he said, adding that the Johor government is committed to transforming its transportation system through the increased use of electric vehicles, including in its public services.

The Johor state government will be implementing initiatives to introduce electric buses through the Johor Public Transport Corporation (PAJ), Onn Hafiz added.

Meanwhile, bus service provider Handal Indah has invested RM80 million towards the purchase of 60 EV buses and to develop charging infrastructure for the buses as part of its commitment towards environmental sustainability, Handal Indah founder and chairman Lim Han Weng.

The first automated rapid transit system in the country arrived in Johor in January 2021 for its bus pilot testing programme, and is managed by Mobilus, a joint venture of 51:49 share between Ireka Corporation and CRRC Urban Traffic, the latter a member of the CRRC Group.

The ART multi-carriage vehicles have a passenger capacity of more than 300 passengers in three carriages, and can be expanded to accommodate around 500 passengers in five carriages, according to a report by The Edge Markets at the time.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.