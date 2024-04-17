KL Car Free Morning is back this Sun after Raya break

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / April 17 2024 9:51 am

The KL Car Free Morning (KLCFM) working committee has announced that there will be KLCFM this Sunday, April 21. This comes after the weekly Sunday morning open circuit around the city took a two-week break for the Hari Raya Aidilfitri holidays.

As usual, KLCFM will start at Dataran DBKL near Dataran Merdeka and city centre roads will be blocked off to traffic to allow cyclists, runners and skaters full freedom on Sunday mornings.

It’s the longer 7km route this Sunday, and there will be free bicycle rental, dance sessions and an appearance by the DBKL brass band. The city council’s horses will also be there and you can ride in their wagon. Lucky draw, too. KLCFM is from 7am to 9am.

