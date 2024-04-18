Michelin Malaysia introduces Power 6, Power GP 2, Anakee Road motorcycle tyres – from RM1,020 per set

Posted in Bikes, Local News / By Gerard Lye / April 18 2024 5:57 pm

Michelin Malaysia today introduced its latest range of motorcycle tyres, namely the Power 6, Power GP2 and Anakee Road to cater to the different requirements of riders here. “We’re thrilled to demonstrate Michelin’s steadfast dedication to adapting to ever-changing consumer needs through the innovative expansion of our motorcycle products,” said Prichapakorn Dangrojana, managing director of Michelin Malaysia, Singapore and Brunei.

“With innovation at the core of Michelin’s strategic approach, we are dedicated to advancing our motorcycle tyre offerings to maintain our position as the benchmark in the industry for riders and OEMs alike and are delighted to be able to cater to Malaysian motorcyclists whose passion encompasses both the open road and the racetrack,” he added.

Starting with the Michelin Power 6, this performance motorcycle tyre is designed to provide optimised grip in wet and dry conditions, sporty handling as well as lasting performance. The Power 6 is available in a range of sizes and is compatible with motorcycles with engines over 300 cc.

Meanwhile, the Michelin Power GP2 is a racetrack tyre that has been homologated for road use and draws upon Michelin’s years of expertise in MotoGP that has seen it rack up over 400 wins. Developed for use on super sports bikes, including those with engines exceeding 600 cc, the Power GP2 delivers enhanced grip on both wet and dry surfaces, making it a good fit for riders who want optimal handling on both road and track.

Lastly, the Anakee Road is a combination of the Anakee and Road tyre range that covers all usage for trail motorcycles. Developing to be long-lasting and to deliver a connected feel on wet roads, the Anakee Road offers a 90/10 ratio for on-road/off-road use. Pricing for these motorcycle tyres are listed above.

In addition to tyres for motorcycles, Michelin Malaysia has been offering a range of tyres for bicycles, including the Wild Enduro, Jet XC, Power Adventure and Power Cup, since 2023.

