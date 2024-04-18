Volkswagen to work with Xpeng on E/E architecture for use in VW’s CMP-based EVs produced from 2026

Posted in Cars, International News, Volkswagen, Xpeng / By Gerard Lye / April 18 2024 9:57 am

Xpeng has announced it has entered into a framework agreement with the Volkswagen Group to jointly develop an electrical/electronic (E/E) architecture. This will be used in Volkswagen’s China Main Platform (CMP) that will underpin the company’s electric vehicles (EVs) set to be produced in China from 2026.

In its official release, Xpeng said its E/E architecture is the core to its vertically integrated full-stack software and hardware technologies, which include ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems), Connectivity OS as well as over-the-air (OTA) updates. “Xpeng’s latest generation of E/E architecture adopts central computing and a domain controller-based architecture which provides high-performance in-car computing environment and competitive cost structure,” the company said.

“The shared passion for technology and innovation brought Xpeng and Volkswagen together. Both parties continue to contribute each other’s best to our strategic partnership. The technical collaboration based on our industry-leading E/E architecture takes our partnership to the next level and on a much larger scale. The collaboration will allow our smart EV products to be both technologically competitive and cost competitive,” said Xiaopeng He, chairman and CEO of Xpeng.

“With our ‘In China, for China’ strategy, we are strengthening the innovative power of the Volkswagen Group in China. By expanding our partnership with Xpeng and consistently integrating with China’s industrial ecosystem, we will align our products even faster to the needs of Chinese customers,” commented Ralf Brandstatter, member of the board of management of Volkswagen AG for China,

“Both partners bring their strengths to the table. This increases efficiency, optimises cost structures and accelerates the speed of development. High cost-effectiveness and a fast pace of development are crucial for our competitiveness in China’s dynamic market environment. Through such efforts, we are taking on a leading role in the age of intelligent connected vehicles,” he added.

This technical collaboration expands Volkswagen’s ongoing partnership with Xpeng, with the former previously announcing a sizeable investment in the Chinese EV maker. The ‘In China, for China’ strategy was highlighted in a recent Volkswagen release, which stated Volkswagen China Technology Company (VCTC), the group’s fully owned subsidiary based in Hefei, will be responsible for developing the China-specific EV platform known as CMP.

Volkswagen is currently developing two models with Xpeng, with the first set to be a mid-size SUV that will be produced as early as 2026. The company adds that at least four additional EVs in the entry-level compact segment will be built from 2026 based on the CMP. By 2030, it aims to have more than 30 EVs on offer in China alone, supported by a multi-billion euro investment in its innovation hub in Hefei.

