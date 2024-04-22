Flash floods reported in Subang, Petaling Jaya, Gombak, KL – plan your routes, delay travel if possible

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / April 22 2024 6:12 pm

Flash floods have occurred today, April 22 across several areas within the Klang Valley, according to the Kuala Lumpur department of information (Jabatan Penerangan WPKL).

According to the department, flooding has occurred in the Subang, Petaling Jaya, Gombak and Kuala Lumpur areas following heavy rainfall today, and traffic conditions remain congested.

Within the capital, the left lanes on Jalan Damansara towards Jalan Istana have been flooded, resulting in traffic congestion from the Duta tunnel, according to the department.

For those who have yet to take to the roads in these areas, delay your travels if possible, and if you must head out, plan your routes. This should also be a timely reminder to have the Special Perils add-on for your vehicle insurance policy in the event your vehicle ends up stuck in rising waters; while it does cost more, it is a small additional amount compared to the potential repair costs should a vehicle end up flooded.

The Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) stated last year that vehicle losses from floods in 2022 amounted to RM18.8 million, and in addition to the financial cost, vehicles which have been submerged in water may require at least two weeks in repairs.

Severe weather brings danger and potential damage not just from the road surface level, but also from above, as fallen trees may result from said weather. The Special Perils add-on provides coverage against damage from fallen trees, though it is best to take precautions and avoid higher-risk areas when possible.

