Harley-Davidson Malaysia unveils 2024 lineup, pricing ranges from RM83,700 to RM355,900

2024 Harley-Davidson Road Glide ST FLTRXS

Joining Harley-Davidson’s (H-D) range of motorcycles in Malaysia is the 2024 Harley-Davidson Street Glide and Road Glide, priced at RM195,900 and RM211,900, respectively. Also unveiled is the 2024 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide ST, of which there are only four units in Malaysia, retailing at RM346,900 and based on H-D racing efforts in the US-based Bagger Racing League “Battle of the Baggers”.

The CVO Road Glide ST is touted as the “quickest, fastest and most sophisticated” performance bagger ever. Styling is in the West Coast Custom style, and features a solo seat with moto handlebars placed on six-inch risers.

2024 Harley-Davidson Street Glide FLHX

Power CVO Road Glide ST comes from a Milwaukee-Eight 121 High Output (HO) V-twin, displacing 1,977 cc. Output is claimed to be 127 hp at 4,900 rpm with a maximum torque of 193 Nm at 4,000 rpm. This compares to the 115 hp and 188 Nm of torque of the standard VVT-equipped Milwaukee-Eight 121.

Showa supplies the suspension components, with remote reservoir adjustable rear shock absorbers and 47 mm diameter upside down 1×1 forks, also adjustable while braking is done by Brembo. The riding suite includes selectable ride modes, full-colour touch screen and Rockford Fosgate H-D audio system with 500 Watt speaker and 6.5-inch fairing speakers.

2024 Harley-Davidson Road Glide FLTRX

Meanwhile, the Street Glide and Road Glide personify the concept of “American Touring” with bagger styling and ostentatious design for which H-D is renowned. Both Glides carry the Milwaukee-Eight 117 displacing 1,917 cc, producing 107 hp and 170 Nm of torque.

Claimed to be lighter than previous, the Street Glide weighs 8.2 kg less than the 2023 Street Glide which tipped the scales at 375 kg wet while the Road Glide trims 7.3 kg from its previous iteration. A new cooling system optimises heat dissipation and rider comfort.

GALLERY: 2024 Harley-Davidson Street Glide

