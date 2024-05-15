Upgraded Proton 3S centre in Banting by EON opens

Posted in Cars, Local News, Proton / By Danny Tan / May 15 2024 6:45 pm

EON, a wholly-owned subsidiary of DRB-Hicom, today launched its revamped Proton 3S centre in Banting, Selangor. The facility used to only operate as a showroom, but now offers after-sales and spare parts replacement as well for the full 3S offering.

The RM6 million, 18,775 sq.ft facility can display eight units of Proton vehicles. It includes a 12,347 sq.ft service centre equipped with 10 service bays. Customers also stand to benefit from EON’s digitalisation push with the introduction of the Workforce Management platform, which allows for online appointments and real-time service updates. One can even book a car online via www.eon.com.my.

“The opening of the Proton EON Banting 3S Centre underscores EON’s continued focus on improving service to enhance customer satisfaction. This is in line with our position as Malaysia’s largest multi-brand car dealership,” said EON CEO Akkbar Danial, who is also DRB-Hicom’s head of automotive distribution.

“The revamped and the newly refurbished showroom will allow us to raise the game in terms of customer’s experience, while its strategic location will make it very convenient for the residents of Banting and the surrounding areas to access our 3S centre, whether it is for the purchase of new cars, or for after-sales servicing,” he added.

Located along Jalan Suasa opposite Econsave, EON’s Proton 3S centre is open from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm from Monday to Saturday, and 10am to 4pm on Sundays and public holidays. Service centre operating hours are from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm Monday to Friday, and 8.30 am to 1pm on Saturdays.

