MBSJ warns that free parking at its facilities, food courts are only for visitors – saman and clamping

May 16 2024 11:22 am

Subang and Puchong residents and workers, take note. Majlis Bandaraya Subang Jaya (MBSJ) has issued a warning that carparks in the local council’s facilities are reserved for the vehicles of those who visit those premises.

These include municipal food courts (medan selera), multipurpose halls (dewan serbaguna), community halls (balai masyarakat), kiosks, kindergartens and rehabilitation centres.

MBSJ says that those who fail to comply with this rule will be fined, and their vehicles will be clamped. The rate is RM50 for cars and RM200 for heavy vehicles, and that includes towing, clamping and storage fees. Enforcement started yesterday (May 15).

It’s not worth it, that’s for sure. Fine aside, one has to also factor in the inconvenience of coming out to not find your car, and having to head to MBSJ to retrieve it. The city council must have received complaints that many are freeloading and misusing the ‘free parking’ in its facilities to start this campaign. Do your parents or colleagues do this? Warn them.

