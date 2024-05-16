MBSJ warns that free parking at its facilities, food courts are only for visitors – saman and clamping

Subang and Puchong residents and workers, take note. Majlis Bandaraya Subang Jaya (MBSJ) has issued a warning that carparks in the local council’s facilities are reserved for the vehicles of those who visit those premises.

These include municipal food courts (medan selera), multipurpose halls (dewan serbaguna), community halls (balai masyarakat), kiosks, kindergartens and rehabilitation centres.

MBSJ says that those who fail to comply with this rule will be fined, and their vehicles will be clamped. The rate is RM50 for cars and RM200 for heavy vehicles, and that includes towing, clamping and storage fees. Enforcement started yesterday (May 15).

It’s not worth it, that’s for sure. Fine aside, one has to also factor in the inconvenience of coming out to not find your car, and having to head to MBSJ to retrieve it. The city council must have received complaints that many are freeloading and misusing the ‘free parking’ in its facilities to start this campaign. Do your parents or colleagues do this? Warn them.

Danny Tan

Danny Tan loves driving as much as he loves a certain herbal meat soup, and sweet engine music as much as drum beats. He has been in the auto industry since 2006, previously filling the pages of two motoring magazines before joining this website. Enjoys detailing the experience more than the technical details.

 

Comments

  • dahsyat santap gering on May 16, 2024 at 11:36 am

    Food truck likes to colonised public parking lot not only one but two lots space…..

