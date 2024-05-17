West Coast Expressway – Section 7 Tanjong Karang-Assam Jawa 71% completed, ready by March 2026

Posted in Local News / By Gerard Lye / May 17 2024 9:46 am

Construction of the Tanjong Karang-Assam Jawa alignment of Section 7 of the West Coast Expressway (WCE) has reached 71% and is expected to be completed by March 2026, reports Bernama.

According to works minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, the alignment is being constructed over two parts – Section 7A and Section 7B – covering a distance of 29.5 km. “Construction of Section 7A starts from the Assam Java Interchange to Sungai Terap Farm involving a distance of 19.5 km, while Section 7B from the Sungai Terap Farm to Tanjong Karang Interchange is 10-km long. As of April, work progress for Section 7A had reached 91%, while Section 7B was already at 44%” he said.

When completed, Section 7 of the WCE will reduce travel time for motorists by an hour compared to the existing federal road. This will also reduce traffic density on the North-South Expressway (NSE) as motorists are able to use the alignment as an alternative route, especially during weekends and festive seasons.

“We admit that the soil structure of the construction site is quite soft, which requires reclamation work to be done in stages, but we are confident that it is not a major issue, and that the construction can be completed within the specified period,” Nanta added.

