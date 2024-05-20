Do not add ornaments to steering wheel, dashboard; objects become projectiles when airbags deploy

Posted in International News, Safety / By Mick Chan / May 20 2024 11:28 am

Supplementary restraint systems, more commonly known as airbags, provide a layer of safety for occupants in a vehicle when a crash is unavoidable. These work by rapidly inflating bags upon detection of a collision in order to cushion the occupants before they collide with the interior surfaces of the vehicle.

Decorative pieces added to the interior of vehicles can however severely compromise the performance of these functions, and along with them, the safety of the vehicle’s occupants. As shown by a TikTok user in a video that appears to be recorded in North America, injury can result from these ornaments when placed where the vehicle’s airbags are located.

As shown in the video, the vehicle driver described the location of the ornaments as being located on the airbag housing, and the deployed airbags propelled parts of the ornaments with enough force to pierce the car’s interior door card, while the vehicle driver herself sustained injury on her leg.

Suffice to say, it could have been a lot worse, as the steering wheel airbag is located at the driver’s chest height. This would serve well as a reminder to not have ornaments placed on one’s vehicle dashboard, no matter how secure it may appear to be. While the driver in the video may appear to have sustained minor injuries, others may not be so fortunate.

