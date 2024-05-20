Do not add ornaments to steering wheel, dashboard; objects become projectiles when airbags deploy

Supplementary restraint systems, more commonly known as airbags, provide a layer of safety for occupants in a vehicle when a crash is unavoidable. These work by rapidly inflating bags upon detection of a collision in order to cushion the occupants before they collide with the interior surfaces of the vehicle.

Decorative pieces added to the interior of vehicles can however severely compromise the performance of these functions, and along with them, the safety of the vehicle’s occupants. As shown by a TikTok user in a video that appears to be recorded in North America, injury can result from these ornaments when placed where the vehicle’s airbags are located.

As shown in the video, the vehicle driver described the location of the ornaments as being located on the airbag housing, and the deployed airbags propelled parts of the ornaments with enough force to pierce the car’s interior door card, while the vehicle driver herself sustained injury on her leg.

Suffice to say, it could have been a lot worse, as the steering wheel airbag is located at the driver’s chest height. This would serve well as a reminder to not have ornaments placed on one’s vehicle dashboard, no matter how secure it may appear to be. While the driver in the video may appear to have sustained minor injuries, others may not be so fortunate.

@bcandy22 Imagine how much worse this cluld have been. I still dont know where the other piece went 🥺 #dangerous#crash #hurt #carcrash #safe#lucky #caraccessories #drivesafe ♬ original sound – Bcandi

@bcandy22 Replying to @Kybear this is the only video i could find that you could see it. #carbling #accident #wreck #hurt #carwreck #crash ♬ bando – sped up + reverb – bbygirl

Mick Chan

Open roads and closed circuits hold great allure for Mick Chan. Driving heaven to him is exercising a playful chassis on twisty paths; prizes ergonomics and involvement over gadgetry. Spent three years at a motoring newspaper and short stint with a magazine prior to joining this website.

 

Comments

  • ROTI CANAI on May 20, 2024 at 11:32 am

    generally people that use tiktok are in a rush to get a darwin award

    • Avenger on May 20, 2024 at 4:28 pm

      Look at the bling on her fake nails, that person really deserves it.

  • unamused on May 20, 2024 at 11:38 am

    (-_-;)

  • t333son on May 20, 2024 at 12:34 pm

    Many people are confused.

    Car is a mode of transportation to bring you from A to B in relative safety and comfort.

    Car is not your TV room, your bedroom, your dining room or your ornament room.

    Just drive safely with no fanfare and arrive safely

  • Bieight8 on May 20, 2024 at 1:25 pm

    Women driver…

    • Jack on May 20, 2024 at 1:45 pm

      i see more men placing figurines and miniature cars or even a cover on dashboard where the airbags are.

