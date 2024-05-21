2024 Yamaha X-Max 250 colour update for Malaysia, price goes up to RM24,498

Posted in Bikes, Local Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / May 21 2024 5:20 pm

Just a colour update for the 2024 Yamaha X-Max 250 in Malaysia, with pricing now RM24,498 excluding insurance, registration and road tax. This is a price increase of RM500 over the 2023 price for the X-Max 250 of RM23,998.

The new colours for the X-Max 250 in Malaysia are Icon Black and Ruby Red. Stocks will be available in Hong Leong Yamaha Malaysia authorised dealer showrooms beginning today.

No changes in the engine room with power coming from a liquid-cooled single-cylinder mill displacing 249.8 cc producing 22.8 PS at 7,000 rpm and 24.3 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. Power goes through a CVT gearbox and belt drive to the rear wheel.

Inside the cockpit a 4.2-inch TFT-LCD screen is similar to the unit on the Tech Max 560 and featuring Yamaha Y-Connect app and Garmin StreetCross connectivity for navigation on the go using the rider’s smartphone. Suspension is done with non-adjustable telescopic forks and twin shock absorbers in the rear.

Braking is with single hydraulic discs front and rear with two-channel ABS as standard equipment. Weight for the XMax 250 is claimed to be 181 kg with 13-litres of fuel in the tank while seat height is set at 780 mm.

