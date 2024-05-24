Jaecoo Malaysia signs partnership with 30 dealers for distribution, aftersales across 35 dealerships

Posted in Jaecoo, Local News / By Mick Chan / May 24 2024 12:33 pm

Jaecoo Malaysia has officiated its partnership with 30 dedicated dealers in the country at the 2024 Malaysia Autoshow, the company has announced.

These 30 dealers will operate 35 dealerships in charge of distribution and aftersales of Jaecoo vehicles across the central, northern, southern and East Malaysia regions, stated the company, and its network of dealerships are supported by a dedicated auto parts warehouse as well as a production plant in Malaysia, it added.

Jaecoo Malaysia dealerships get brand signature features such as a ‘super walkway’ which greet customers upon entry, while other conveniences include a dedicated coffee bar, product displays, and a delivery lounge.

“Hand-in-hand with our dealer partners, we are excited to deliver best-in-class vehicles equipped with innovative technology and the absolute best customer experience to the Malaysian market,” said Jaecoo Malaysia president Leo Chen.

Our investments encompass an ecosystem of strategically positioned dealers and comprehensive facilities, complemented by a strong team of service advisors and highly skilled technicians. This is the foundation of Jaecoo’s strength and a testament of our readiness to launch in Malaysia,” said Jaecoo Malaysia vice president Emily Lek.

The company’s announcement at the event came alongside its preview of the all-electric J6, while the J7 is also slated for launch soon in Malaysia.

The J6 on display at the 2024 Malaysia Autoshow is a early unit, being a left-hand-drive example, and pricing has yet to be disclosed. Meanwhile, the petrol-powered J7 is closer to its Malaysia market debut, and the SUV is estimated to be around the RM160,000 mark; read our impressions of the 2024 Jaecoo J7 here.

GALLERY: 2024 Jaecoo J6 previewed in Malaysia

GALLERY: 2024 Jaecoo J7 tested off-road

