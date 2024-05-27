KTM announces extra ETS trains for Hari Raya Haji

Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / May 27 2024 10:47 am

Click to enlarge

KTM has announced extra ETS train services for next month’s Hari Raya Aidiladha a.k.a. Hari Raya Haji holidays. If you take the train back to your hometown, you skip the trouble of spending hours on the road, getting stuck in the jam.

There are nine extra trains from KL Sentral to Padang Besar from June 13-18 and 21-23, and another nine from Padang Besar to KL Sentral. ETS train 9286 departs the capital city daily at 5pm and will reach Padang Besar at 10.20 pm. The 9283 train heads south from Padang Besar at 11.05 am and will reach at 4.30 pm daily.

As for the KL Sentral to Butterworth route, there will be six extra trains up and six extra trains down from June 13-18. The northbound train 9188 departs KL Sentral at 4.30 pm (you’ll reach Penang at 8.49 pm), while train 9187 departs Butterworth at 11.20 am for KL Sentral. Ticket sales opened yesterday afternoon.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.