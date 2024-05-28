CIMB rolls out contactless payment for EV charging, cardholders get 15% discount at EVPower chargers

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / May 28 2024 9:49 am

CIMB Bank is collaborating with JuiceUP and Visa to introduce what it says is a first-in-market contactless payment solution for charge point operators. Basically, just tap your debit or credit card to pay for EV charging, without the use of apps.

“In line with shifting consumer preferences toward seamless and instant payments, CIMB is pleased to offer a first-in-market contactless payment solution, designed to streamline transactions at charge points, ensuring a seamless process for EV users to enhance the overall customer journey. This underscores CIMB’s commitment to advancing sustainable mobility through innovative offerings that elevate the EV ownership experience,” said Effendy Shahul Hamid, CEO of group consumer and digital banking at CIMB Group.

“Kicking off our partnership with EVPower, we look to welcome more CPO operators nationwide to continually enhance and simplify payments, providing CIMB customers with dependable and accessible charging solutions with innovative propositions to further promote the adoption of electric vehicles,” he added.

“We are pleased to work with CIMB to offer the contactless payment solution for the convenience of EV users. JuiceUP provides a comprehensive EV charging solution, featuring a Charge Point Management System for operators to manage, monitor, onboard, and analyse charger data across multiple locations. Our platform is designed with scalability in mind, allowing operators to expand their network of charging stations seamlessly as demand grows,” said Benson Lim, CEO of JuiceUP.

The contactless payment is at EVPower charging stations and CIMB credit and debit cardholders get up to 15% off. The bank is also extending an exclusive offer to successful applicants of its EV financing – complimentary EVPower EV+ membership, inclusive of RM300 charge credits, a 10% extra wallet reload bonus and subsidised idle fees. Customers can also enjoy a RM1,500 discount on a 22 kW home wall charger from EVPower.

