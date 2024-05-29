MARA Corporation signs collaboration with CRRC, CEEG, SKS Coach Builders for EV buses in Malaysia

Posted in International News / By Mick Chan / May 29 2024 12:04 pm

Cooperation agreements have been signed between MARA Corporation and CRRC Corporation and the China Electrical Equipment Group (CEEG) to explore business ventures in the areas of renewable energy, maintenance and repair of EV buses, as well as solar energy storage and batteries, Bernama has reported.

The initiative by the group of companies under the Majlia Amanah Rakyat (MARA) was the first step in helping the government change public transportation from being diesel-powered, to EVs, said deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The deputy prime minister witnessed the signing of the collaboration, which included the memorandum of understanding (MoU), memorandum of agreement (MoA) and letter of intent (LoI) between SKS Coach Builders and CRRC Corporation; MARALiner and SKS Coach Builders; and MARA Corporation and China Electrical Equipment Group.

According to the deputy prime minister, there are currently 60,000 diesel-powered buses in Malaysia, and these need to be changed to EV buses in stages in the next 10 years as stipulated at the previous Cabinet meeting, the report wrote.

“We see that in the long run, this will reduce carbon emissions and be cheaper than using diesel. However, I will discuss it in detail with the transport minister regarding the stipulated period for the conversion of the 60,000 diesel buses to EVs,” Ahmad Zahid said.

MARA Corporation, through MARALiner intends to be a leader in the supply of EV buses, including direct sales and leasing for public and government transport, and is estimated to involve around 800 buses valued at around RM960 million, Bernama reported.

In 2017, the Putra NEDO EV bus became the first rapid-charge electric bus to enter service in Putrajaya, and was part of a technology transfer arrangement via a government-to-government agreement between Malaysia and Japan, following the signing of an MoU in 2015 between Putrajaya Corporation (PPj) and New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organisation (NEDO) of Japan.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.