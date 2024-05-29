Modenas begins export of Kawasaki ZX-6R to China

National motorcycle maker Modenas has begun export of locally assembled Kawasaki ZX-6R sports bikes to China. During a visit to its facility in Gurun, Kedah, Malaysian media were shown the ZX-6R assembly line and the sending off of a container.

China is the latest in export destinations for Modenas since operations begin in 1997, Greece being the first overseas market. Since then Modenas has exported motorcycles to 10 international markets with 91,057 two-wheelers of various capacities and types delivered.

Planning for the export of the ZX-6R to China began in 2021, with Modenas overcoming two major hurdles; first, permission from joint-venture partner Kawasaki Heavy Industry (KHI); and two, approval from the China Quality Certification Centre, which included a factory audit.

Production began in January 2024, with Kastam DiRaja Malaysia (Royal Malaysian Customs) approving export in February. The first shipment of 28 ZX-6Rs arrived at Kawasaki Motors Shanghai in March 2024, followed by a second shipment of 140 units in May.

With this third shipment of 112 units, total export of the ZX-6R assembled by Modenas to China has reached a total of 280 units. There are currently three production lines in the Modenas factory, with one line dedicated to the production of the ZX-6R.

  • Pro-Palestine on May 29, 2024 at 5:16 pm

    Mantap Modenas jual ke china. Ini la keuntungan bila kita buat bisnes dgn negara lain. Populasi kita baru 30 juta, China 1.4 billion. Modena untung giler. Terbaik

