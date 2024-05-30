Gentari collaborates with Lazada to supply 25 e-bikes and promote green mobility among commercial users

Posted in Local News / By Gerard Lye / May 30 2024 9:54 am

Gentari, through its Gentari Green Mobility subsidiary, has entered into a collaboration with Lazada to pilot the electrification of the e-commerce platform’s logistics operations which will see 25 electric motorcycles be used for last-mile deliveries.

This is part of Gentari’s efforts to further promote green mobility adoption via a hassle-free, long-term electric vehicle (EV) leasing solution tailored for commercial fleet operators as part of the company’s Vehicle-as-a-Service (VaaS) offerings.

“Malaysia has one of the highest rates of vehicle ownership among East Asian countries, which significantly contribute to carbon emissions in the country. To help lower emissions from the transportation sector, Gentari is now introducing electric two-wheelers as part of our Vehicle-as-a-Service offering, targeted towards facilitating businesses to transition to EVs. We are excited to collaborate with Lazada in decarbonising their logistics fleet operations,” said Shah Yang Razalli, deputy CEO of Gentari and CEO of Gentari Green Mobility.

“Today, our focus on making commercial fleets more sustainable helps drive the transition across various societal and economic levels, especially within the vital last-mile delivery sector. Additionally, our strategy aligns with national goals such as the National Energy Transition Roadmap’s targets and Bursa Malaysia’s ESG reporting mandate that is spurring corporations to adopt green mobility,” he added.

Gentari has been involved in the VaaS business since 2022 and has delivered more than 3,400 vehicles to businesses across Malaysia, India and Indonesia looking to decarbonise their fleet operations with fully electric cars, bikes and vans. The company also claims to be the largest operator of fast chargers in Malaysia, with 120 DC fast chargers operational in a pool of over 400 EV charging points.

“We are excited to embark on this partnership with Gentari, which underscores our dedication to ESG principles and accelerates our journey towards a greener future. This collaboration sets a new environmental standard in logistics, not only by boosting our operational efficiency but also reducing our carbon footprint. It reflects our commitment to support Malaysia’s journey towards environmental sustainability and we hope to work together with Gentari to make this positive difference, one delivery at a time,” commented Venkat Shankar, chief logistics officer of Lazada Malaysia.

Meanwhile, minister of international trade and industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz, who was present to officiate the collaboration, said, “we are greatly encouraged to see companies actively contributing to the achievement of sustainability targets under policies such as the Low Carbon Mobility Blueprint and New Industrial Master Plan 2030.”

This Gentari-Lazada collaboration is also a great showcase of industries’ convergence to promote electric and green mobility while facilitating the nation’s transition to sustainable transportation. The fleet leasing model, which also complements MITI’s Electric Motorcycle Use Promotion Scheme (MARiiCas) effectively democratises EVs, promoting an inclusive, sustainable model of vehicle ownership benefitting more users,” he added.

Registration for MARiiCas started last December and offers a RM2,400 rebate for the purchase of an electric motorcycle for Malaysian citizens with an annual income below RM120,000 – 3,000 applications have been approved so far. Gentari said in its release that its efforts to promote electrification of commercial fleets is aligned with government targets aimed at achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. This includes those outlined in the National Energy Transition Roadmap targeting 80% of two-wheelers to be electrified by 2050.

