Malaysia Electric Motorcycle Use Promotion Scheme, known as MARiiCAS, registration starts December 8

Posted in Bikes, Electric motorcycles, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / December 8 2023 10:14 am

Registration for the Malaysia Electric Motorcycle Use Promotion Scheme starts tomorrow, December 8. This was said by Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz in a Bernama report.

The scheme offers a RM2,400 rebate for the purchase of an electric motorcycle (e-bike) for Malaysian citizens with an annual income below RM120,000. “We will launch the scheme, also known as ‘MARIICas’ and managed by the Malaysian Automotive, Robotics and IoT Institute (MARii), tomorrow,” he said on the Selamat Pagi Malaysia television programme broadcast on TV1.

Earlier, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the scheme will take place this month while presenting the Supply Bill 2024 for the second reading at the Dewan Negara. Tengku Zafrul added the government is targeting 10,000 electric car (EV) charging locations across the nation by 2025.

Tengku Zafrul also said, “my ministry does see a relatively high growth recorded on paper and we will also make sure that the government will give various incentives to companies that want to build EV chargers.” He added tax incentives will also be considered for residential charging services.

