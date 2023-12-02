Electric Motorcycle Use Promotion Scheme – applications from Malaysians starts in December

Posted in Bikes, Electric motorcycles, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / December 2 2023 11:56 am

Per the Malaysian Budget 2024, applications for the Electric Motorcycle Use Promotion Scheme opens for Malaysian citizens in December. Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim this applies to citizens with an annual income of RM120,000 and below, with a rebate of RM2,400 applicable to purchasers of electric motorcycles (e-bikes).

Anwar said this while presenting the Supply Bill 2024 for the second reading at the Dewan Negara earlier this week. “In line with the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR), the government is providing an easy financing fund of RM2 billion for the national energy transition plan,” he said during the presentation to the Upper House, reports The Malay Mail.

Additionally, an investment of more than RM170 million by Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB), Gentari and Tesla Malaysia to install 180 electric vehicle charging stations across the nation is welcomed, added Anwar. The Prime Minister said in order to build a wider ecosystem for the electrical and electronics (E&E) cluster in the northern region, a high-tech industrial area in Kerian in northern Perak will be opened, facilitating both foreign and domestic direct investment.

An Investment and Trade Coordination Action Committee (JTPPP) has been established and will report directly to the National Investment Council to expedite this, Anwar said. The Prime Minster added focus will also given to the ‘high growth high value’ sector while a results-based incentive approach using a ‘tiering’ system would be implemented.

