Jaecoo J7 PHEV previewed in Malaysia – 1.5 TGDi with 347 PS/525 Nm, 88 km EV range; DC charging, V2L

Posted in Cars, Jaecoo, Local News / By Mick Chan / May 31 2024 3:43 pm

The Jaecoo J7 PHEV that was first unveiled at Auto China 2024 in Beijing last month has also been shown at the recent Malaysia Autoshow 2024, where the brand also previewed its all-electric J6.

Under the bonnet of the J7 PHEV is a 1.5 litre TGDi petrol engine that boasts of a thermal efficiency of 44.5%, according to Jaecoo. This is mated to a dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT) with an electric motor in front, coming together to bring a combined output of 347 PS and 525 Nm of torque.

For comparison, the ICE version of the Jaecoo J7 is powered by a 1.6 litre turbocharged petrol engine that outputs 197 PS and 290 Nm of torque, transmitted to all four wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Electricity reserves offered by the J7 PHEV enable the plug-in hybrid SUV to travel up to 88 km on battery power alone, while full hybrid running offers a claimed fuel consumption of 4.9 l/100 km, or 20.4 km per litre. Run in full hybrid mode, Jaecoo says the J7 PHEV can attain a combined range, with a full 60 litre fuel tank and fully charged battery, of more than 1,200 km.

What sets the Jaecoo J7 PHEV apart from most plug-in hybrid vehicles is its ability to take DC fast charging, as shown by the presence of a CCS2 charging port on the J7 PHEV. Its electrical capabilities also include V2L (vehicle-to-load), offering external power output to appliances from the vehicle.

While specific details on the J7 PHEV are still thin on the ground, it would appear that the plug-in hybrid is coming closer to its Malaysian market arrival, given that the show car is a right-hand-drive unit. Dashboard architecture is carried over from the pure ICE-powered J7, where a 10.25-inch driver’s instrument display is accompanied by a 14.8-inch, portrait-oriented touchscreen infotainment display.

Where the J7 PHEV cabin notably differs is in the centre console, with the omission of the transmission selector lever on the petrol variant, with the pair of cupholders now side by side rather than set in tandem longitudinally. The drive mode rotary selector on the petrol J7 is now part of a simplfied row of buttons on the J7 PHEV.

At its preview in January this year, the Jaecoo J7 has been estimated to be priced from around RM150k for the FWD variant, and from RM160k for the AWD variant in the petrol-powered forms. What do you think of the J7 plug-in hybrid?

