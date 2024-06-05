Night closure for BHP stations on PLUS, June 5-12

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / June 5 2024 11:30 am

Click to enlarge

Those who ply the North South Highway, take note. PLUS has announced that BHPetrol stations located along the highway will be closed from 10pm till 8am for maintenance works, from June 5-12.

This involves the BHP stations at Hentian Sebelah Ladang Bikam northbound and Sungai Besi toll today, June 5. On June 9, it’s the turn of the station at R&R Tapah southbound, while on June 10 it’s the one at Restoran Jejantas Sungai Buloh southbound.

The next BHPetrol stations to be closed are up north – Sungai Dua northbound (June 11) and Sungai Dua southbound (June 12).

Note that these closures are only from 10pm till 8am and it’s just the BHPetrol stations that will be closed, not the entire R&R or lay-by. If your pattern involves fuelling up at these locations and timing, take note.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.