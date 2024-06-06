Honda pushes electrification of motorcycles, AWD electric scooter scheduled for 2024

Honda pushes electrification of motorcycles, AWD electric scooter scheduled for 2024

Pushing hard towards a move for electric vehicles (EV), Honda intends to make EVs and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEV) 100% of its global vehicle sales in 2040. With a 10 trillion yen (RM301.8 billion) investment in a global EV series, seven models will be launched by 2030 comprising both large and small EVs.

For the two-wheeler or micro mobility market, Honda plans to introduce a new product in Japan before the end of 2024. Unique to Honda’s as yet unnamed offering is the use of two Honda Mobile Power Packs (MPP).

Honda says it will repurpose its EV development technologies to hybrid-electric models and adopt an electric all-wheel drive (e-AWD) system. The e-AWD system increases driving force and enables responsive and precise control on drive force distribution.

Honda Global CEO Toshihiro Mibe

This will be combined with Honda’s Motion Management System to enhance stability at lower speeds. This was initially demonstrated by Honda’s Riding Assist in 2017, which allowed the motorcycle to balance on its own with no input from the rider.

The hybrid-electric motorcycles, such as the Honda PCX Hybrid, will be offered globally. In his 2024 Honda Business Briefing, Director, President and Representative Executive Officer (Global CEO) Toshihiro Mibe said EVs and FCEVs will represent 40% of its global auto sales by 2030 with plans to produce two million units.

