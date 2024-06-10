2024 MiniGP: Qabil dominates Round 2 at Sepang

2024 MiniGP: Qabil dominates Round 2 at Sepang

Continuing his dominance of MiniGP racing in Malaysia, Qabil Irfan Azlan trounced the competition in both races of Round 2 of the 1024 FIM MiniGP Championship. In the round held at Sepang, Qabil came home ahead of Farish Hafiy in both races, showing the senior rider a clean pair of heels.

In race 1, Qabil posted the fastest qualifying time in the 190 cc classs, letting him start in pole position. This allowed him to romp across the finish line 9.3 seconds ahead of Farish, with 50 points for the race win.

Qabil’s superiority continued into race 2, where the Terengganu boy finished the 12-lap race 6.4131 seconds ahead of Farish and 11.883 seconds ahead of third place winner Adam Aiman. The next round of the 2024 FM MiniGP Malaysia Championship takes place July 13 and 14 at MORAC Adventure Park, Langkawi.

