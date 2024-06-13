2025 BMW M2 debuts – more performance from 480 hp/600 Nm 3.0L biturbo engine, fewer physical buttons

Posted in BMW, Cars, International News / By Mick Chan / June 13 2024 1:49 pm

The G87-generation BMW M2 has been updated, a little under two years since the junior rear-wheel-drive M division product made its debut in October 2022.

Powertrain for the G87 M2 continues to be the S58 3.0 litre twin-turbocharged inline-six cylinder engine, and it has now been uprated to produce 480 hp at 6,250 rpm and 600 Nm of torque from 2,650 rpm to 6,130 rpm. Outputs remain exclusively sent to the rear wheels, and the M2 continues to be offered with either an eight-speed automatic transmission or an optional six-speed manual gearbox.

The accelerator mapping has also been revised for quicker responses, and the 0-100 km/h sprint is elapsed in 4.0 seconds, or 0.1 second quicker than before, while the six-speed manual transmission-equipped version does the same benchmark in 4.2 seconds.

For 0-200 km/h acceleration, this has also been shortened by 0.6 second for both auto and manual transmission versions, to 12.9 seconds and 13.7 seconds respectively. Top speed of the G87 M2 continues to be electronically capped at 250 km/h, though this limit can be lifted to 285 km/h with the optional M Driver’s Package.

Wheels continue to be of staggered dimensions front and rear, measuring 19 inches and 20 inches in diameter respectively. These are in a black paint finish as standard, though a silver finish is optional as seen in these images. A carbon-fibre roof continues to be available, reducing weight by 6 kg and lowering the car’s centre of gravity.

Inside, the revised G87 M2 gets updated cabin equipment, starting with a new flat-bottomed steering wheel and revised spokes, along with a 12 o’clock position marker; the pair of M1 and M2 buttons continue to be present for storing presets.

Optionally available is an M Alcantara steering wheel, and both this and the standard leather-trimmed item can be optioned with heating. M sport seats are trimmed in Vernasca leather and can be specified in a red and black scheme, while the M Carbon seats that are part of the M Race Track package can now be individually optioned.

Displays in the updated G87 M2 are provided by the BMW Curved Display ensemble, which is comprised of a 12.3-inch driver’s instrument display and a 14.9-inch infotainment display, which are powered by BMW Operating System 8.5 and controlled via iDrive.

Here, control surfaces have been altered, and the functions of the climate control system are now operated digitally via a touch menu in the lower area of the display, or by voice command. The reduction of physical buttons in the cockpit are joined by the redesigned instrument panel, while the air vent grilles get new adjustment controls.

Standard equipment includes three-zone climate control, ambient lighting, a wireless device charging tray, BMW Live Cockpit Plus with BMW Maps navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Optional kit includes Comfort Access, an electrically operated slide-and-tilt sunroof, a Harman Kardon surround sound system. a head-up display, and Augmented View on the control display for the optional BMW Live Cockpit Professional.

For driver assistance features, these include front collision warning, Cruise Control with brake function, Speed Limit Info function with no-overtaking indicator, Lane Departure Warning and Park Distance Control with sensors at the front and rear of the car. Optional kit includes the Driving Assistant, Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go function and the Parking Assistant with Reversing Assistant.

The updated G87 BMW M2 is offered in three solid colours, five metallic shades and six BMW Individual exterior paint finishes, with the new additions being Sao Paulo Yellow solid, Fire Red metallic, Portimao Blue metallic and Skyscraper Grey metallic.

