Proton apologises for mislabelling Sabah, Sarawak in eMas EV brand presentation – official statement

Proton has issued an official statement of apology for mislabelling Sabah and Sarawak on a map of Malaysia in its eMas EV brand presentation yesterday.

“Proton acknowledges an error in a presentation mislabelling the states of Sabah and Sarawak. We deeply regret this mistake and understand the sensitivities it has stirred among our fellow Malaysians. Proton holds the unity and diversity of Malaysia in the highest regard, and we are committed to respecting and celebrating all states equally,” the statement read.

“We sincerely apologise for any misunderstanding caused and appreciate any feedback from the public. We will ensure greater care in our future endeavours. Thank you for your understanding and continued support,” the statement in both English and Bahasa Melayu added.

  • Iz on Jun 13, 2024 at 11:57 am

    Aiyo. Never double or triple check ke? Kalau spelling salah ok lg. Fired who did the presentation and the manager who checks the work.

  • kenny lim on Jun 13, 2024 at 12:41 pm

    BOYCOTT!!!!

  • Alfonso Romeo bin Kelembai on Jun 13, 2024 at 1:10 pm

    Primary school mistake ‍♂

  • WHO prepare the slides? on Jun 13, 2024 at 1:30 pm

    Interns from Greater China Southern Region

  • Kea Was on Jun 13, 2024 at 1:31 pm

    Ok lah one would have been glad that they did not expanded the 9-line to claim 50% of both state as PRC – parts republic China.

  • Memory on Jun 13, 2024 at 1:49 pm

    Ah….still remembered a person in my office screwed up the company profile background presentation slid by ‘placing’ the company in Penang and labelled Penang as Melaka. Our big boss was extremely surprised when a foreign VIP asked ‘Is Melaka part of Penang?’. He looked again at the slide and almost fainted but kudos to him for coming up with a smart line which everyone in the room laugh at and the catastrophic nuclear meltdown just disappear.

  • Ben Yap on Jun 13, 2024 at 1:55 pm

    So when going to fire that Corporate Communications Head?

