Proton apologises for mislabelling Sabah, Sarawak in eMas EV brand presentation – official statement

Proton has issued an official statement of apology for mislabelling Sabah and Sarawak on a map of Malaysia in its eMas EV brand presentation yesterday.
“Proton acknowledges an error in a presentation mislabelling the states of Sabah and Sarawak. We deeply regret this mistake and understand the sensitivities it has stirred among our fellow Malaysians. Proton holds the unity and diversity of Malaysia in the highest regard, and we are committed to respecting and celebrating all states equally,” the statement read.
“We sincerely apologise for any misunderstanding caused and appreciate any feedback from the public. We will ensure greater care in our future endeavours. Thank you for your understanding and continued support,” the statement in both English and Bahasa Melayu added.
Click these links for more on Proton’s eMas EV brand, new logo and future GMA platform and models.
Comments
Aiyo. Never double or triple check ke? Kalau spelling salah ok lg. Fired who did the presentation and the manager who checks the work.
BOYCOTT!!!!
Primary school mistake ♂
Interns from Greater China Southern Region
Ok lah one would have been glad that they did not expanded the 9-line to claim 50% of both state as PRC – parts republic China.
Ah….still remembered a person in my office screwed up the company profile background presentation slid by ‘placing’ the company in Penang and labelled Penang as Melaka. Our big boss was extremely surprised when a foreign VIP asked ‘Is Melaka part of Penang?’. He looked again at the slide and almost fainted but kudos to him for coming up with a smart line which everyone in the room laugh at and the catastrophic nuclear meltdown just disappear.
So when going to fire that Corporate Communications Head?