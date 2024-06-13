Proton apologises for mislabelling Sabah, Sarawak in eMas EV brand presentation – official statement

Posted in Cars, Local News, Proton / By Danny Tan / June 13 2024 11:35 am

Proton has issued an official statement of apology for mislabelling Sabah and Sarawak on a map of Malaysia in its eMas EV brand presentation yesterday.

“Proton acknowledges an error in a presentation mislabelling the states of Sabah and Sarawak. We deeply regret this mistake and understand the sensitivities it has stirred among our fellow Malaysians. Proton holds the unity and diversity of Malaysia in the highest regard, and we are committed to respecting and celebrating all states equally,” the statement read.

“We sincerely apologise for any misunderstanding caused and appreciate any feedback from the public. We will ensure greater care in our future endeavours. Thank you for your understanding and continued support,” the statement in both English and Bahasa Melayu added.

