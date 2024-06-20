BMW M EV based on Neue Klasse will “beat everything” with quad motors and up to 1,341 hp

Posted in BMW, Cars, International News / By Jonathan Lee / June 20 2024 11:07 am

We already know that BMW is at the precipice of an electric revolution with its next-generation Neue Klasse models, and BMW M is set to follow suit. The specs outlined in that article make for some astonishing reading, and the in-house tuning firm’s CEO Frank van Meel described the performance in no uncertain terms in an interview with Motor Trend.

“It will beat everything you have ever seen,” he told the publication regarding the next all-electric M3, based on the forthcoming i3 and likely called the iM3. The car is expected to go into production in 2026 or 2027, about a year or two after the regular model reaches the showroom.

Initial details include four motors tipped to produce up to one megawatt, or a whopping 1,341 hp – getting the car from zero to 100 km/h in under three seconds. All this is controlled through a central “Heart of Joy” computer that also manages the chassis. “With a quad-motor concept, we are now looking at a system that can control the chassis as well as the drivetrain with one central logic,” van Meel said.

The ability to control torque at each wheel is said to be a game changer in terms of driving dynamics, with van Meel saying, “We feel like Alice in Wonderland.” But BMW M won’t engage in gimmicks such as tank turns and the like, the article continued, with the company instead using the technology to deliver a driving experience that is “neutral, linear, and predictable.”

As for the motors themselves, they have been designed and engineered in house by BMW M to be compact and lightweight, featuring a cooling system to produce consistent high power and torque. “We have the [M5‘s 4.4 litre V8] S68 engine, which is a benchmark. We have the [M3 and M4‘s 3.0 litre straight-six] S58 engine, which is a benchmark. And we will have our own e-motor that will be a benchmark,” says van Meel.

Of course, the iM3 would benefit from the Neue Klasse’s high-end features, such as an 800-volt electrical architecture for high DC fast charging speeds and vehicle-to-load (V2L) charging. But van Meel said the M version will have a different battery chemistry and cooling system to enable it to provide sustained power to the motors without overheating or derating.

While the quad-motor version will be the star of the show, BMW M is also considering a dual-motor rear-wheel-drive model, van Meel said. Such a powertrain layout would be slightly lighter and offer a different driving experience. With less power, perhaps this could be fitted to a smaller 2 Series-sized vehicle – an iM2, perhaps?

Van Meel also banished suggestions that performance EVs won’t be embraced by enthusiasts, shrugging off disappointing sales of electric hypercars like the Rimac Nevera and Lotus Evija. “I just think there’s not a convincing product yet,” he said.

