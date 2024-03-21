BMW Vision Neue Klasse X previews 2025 iX3 electric SUV – small kidney grille; customisable interior, sound

Posted in BMW, Cars, Concept Cars, International News / By Hafriz Shah / March 21 2024 4:15 pm

World, say hello to the BMW Vision Neue Klasse X. This new design concept directly previews the next-generation iX3 electric SUV (or SAV if you insist on BMW parlance), which is set to enter production in 2025. If that still sounds like some time away, let us remind you that that’s actually next year!

For now, this is still a concept, but according to the head of BMW i Design, Kai Langer, if he were to show his own mother the production version next to this show car, she would not be able to tell the two apart. So, we are led to believe that the actual 2025 iX3 will actually look very close to what you see here. We will believe it when we see it.

This is now the second Vision Neue Klasse concept, after the sedan version that was unveiled last year. Named after a pioneering series of models in the 1960s that effectively saved the BMW company from its post-war financial struggles, the pair is said to preview a “clear picture of the brand’s future.”

Despite its later debut, it is the X version that will enter production first – as the all-new iX3. The sedan will eventually evolve into the next-generation 3 Series in the following year. Beyond that, all of BMW’s core models will take cues – both in terms of styling and technology – from the Neue Klasse concepts. Just when we are only beginning to get used to the iX and i7 faces…

You are sure to notice that there are stark differences between the sedan and SUV concepts. According to Langer, the narrow and tall grille you see here will be exclusive to upcoming X SUV models, while future sedans will feature variations of the full-width kidney grilles. The former is meant to emphasise verticality and ruggedness, while the latter expresses width and dynamism.

It’s also no coincidence that the latest interpretation of the kidney grille bears a striking resemblance to iconic early BMW models such as the 2002, E21 and E30. The wide headlights that seamlessly merge into the grille are also modelled after the wide black frames from older BMWs. A major difference here is that any trace of chrome has been replaced with LED lighting – a step beyond the current Iconic Glow look.

A key design pillar of the Neue Klasse X is for it to appear entirely new, yet familiar. Speaking to the designers, they made it very clear the last thing they want is for it to be an overly futuristic, overdesigned concept that would look “too weird.” And while they did not outright say it, it wouldn’t be too far from the truth to imagine that the design brief simply read as “don’t pull a Mercedes EQ.”

Langer also added that the design team decided on a face that is handsome, but not necessarily aggressive. This look, remember, is meant to be the signifying look of BMWs that are to come in the foreseeable future, much like how the OG Neue Klasse (New Class) shaped how one thought a BMW should look for a few decades.

Moving to the side, the concept keeps the traditional two-box shape, despite this being an EV-only design. The bonnet is still positioned up high and stretched long enough to look like a conventional SUV, again avoiding the soap bar look of other electric models.

The designers also used up every trick in the book to preserve BMW’s usual cab-backward, rear-wheel drive proportions. If you look very closely you will notice the short dash to axle ratio, but taken as a whole, it very much carries a confident RWD profile, especially with the pronounced wheel arches.

Speaking of the body, the overall shape has an organic flair to it, almost with a bit of a sexy Italian vibe – in the flesh, at least.

Back to the design tricks, the door pillars are made to look slimmer than they actually are, while the exterior beltline is drawn lower than the inner door cards. The point is to have as much glass as possible, drawing more light into the warm-coloured interior.

This larger glasshouse, lower beltline concept is certainly noticeable on an SUV, but even more apparent on a sedan. In fact, the windowline on the Neue Klasse sedan was made to match the exact height of the E30 3 Series’s beltline, while the black line on the windows represent where the line would be on a conventional modern design.

The door handles on the X concept are small aero wingtips that stick out from the window line, but the production version will likely have more conventional pop-out handles that sit flush with the bodywork, maintaining the uninterrupted, monolithic design. The digital camera side mirrors are likely to go too, seeing that the interior doesn’t even have displays for them.

Also completely redesigned is the signature BMW Hoffmeister kink. Here, it’s further accented by a reflective paint within the quarter windows, while the actual window line is now angled to lead directly into the rear spoiler.

At the back, the taillights are wide, but not quite full width, again to avoid looking too generic. You’ll notice that the light clusters themselves no longer have an L shape like in classic BMW designs, instead relying on LED light graphics to achieve the iconic, familiar look. The BMW emblems meanwhile are actually engraved, on stuck on – cool but it’s not making mass production.

Inside, there’s an even more significant jump forward. The Vision Neue Klasse X eschews the traditional dashboard layout for a Tesla-style large screen-and-not-much-else design. Much like the American T-brand, the aircon vents are completely hidden here – no longer a prominent design element like before.

Unlike a Tesla however, there is, thankfully, a proper instrument cluster. The BMW Panoramic Vision spans the entre base of the windscreen, and is fully customisable via the large touchscreen unit. You can choose exactly what and where you want specific info to be displayed, all via a drag and drop interface. Better yet, the display is updated in real time, as soon as you make changes.

Having the entire instrument cluster set above the steering wheel also allows BMW to introduce a new wheel design, now with vertical spokes. We’ll have to wait and see if this will make production.

The centre touchscreen itself is now no longer angled towards the driver like in a typical BMW fashion. However, it is still driver focused with most major controls aligned closer to the driver, within easy reach.

Speaking of that, this concept car comes complete with signal stalks behind the steering wheel – not many show cars do! Clearly BMW is sending a message here: signal stalks will stay in BMWs for the forseeable future, instead of using buttons on the steering wheel like in Teslas. Whether BMW drivers will actually use them though, is a different story altogether of course.

All new is the Personal Sound Experience, with which the driver can actively change the sound the car makes as it’s driven via the HypersonX wheel. That’s certainly a silly name (BMW insists on writing it as HYPERSONX, no joke), but the feature itself is pretty cool.

The rear seats are better described as a sofa – they are extremely comfortable to sit on, even more so than the fantastic rear seats we’ve already seen on the latest BMW i7 and XM. But the bigger departure here is the mix of bright colours and new materials. The use of soft fabric made of recycled materials actually feels good to the touch, and it even allows for a more elaborate integration of ambient lighting on the dashboard, through the weave.

Overall, the warm colours and textile finishes give a bit of a retro, old French car look and feel to the interior. In a good way of course.

In terms of technology, the Neue Klasse X SUV features the new sixth-generation BMW eDrive tech. It uses BMW’s first 800V electrical architecture, improving charging speed by 30%. BMW claims it can get 300 km of range in just 10 minutes of charging.

Together with new, higher density round battery cells, 20% less aero drag and better overall efficiency, the car will have 30% more total range compared to current models. Plant Debrecen in Hungary where the production iX3 will be made will also become the very first BMW manufacturing site ever to run entirely on fossil-free energy.

Beyond being more sustainable and circular, the Neue Klasse is also designed to be more dynamic than ever. It will feature four totally new “super-brains” or high performance computers for “more dynamic performance, more precision, more efficiency and even more fun to drive.” In the company’s own words, the car will “redefine the BMW brand” and be “more BMW than ever.”

Marketing hyperbole aside, what do you really think of the BMW Vision Neue Klasse X, and do you believe the production iX3 will look even remotely close to this? Comment below!

