2026 BMW iX3 to debut on September 5 – second-gen EV SUV leads Neue Klasse era; up to 800 km range

In BMW, Cars, International News / by Gerard Lye / September 3 2025 9:52 am

2026 BMW iX3 teaser

The second-generation BMW iX3 will celebrate its global premiere on September 5, 2025, the German carmaker announced on its social media channels. Set to be presented at this year’s IAA Mobility show in Munich (also known as the Munich Motor Show), the iX3 is the first model to kickstart BMW’s Neue Klasse era ahead of an all-new i3.

One of the variants that will be part of the iX3’s line-up is the 50 xDrive, which is said to have an energy consumption between 17.9 and 15.1 kWh per 100 km. More details on the eDrive Gen6 electric drive system that debuts in the upcoming iX3 (codenamed NA5) will be provided later this week, but the company promises significant improvements over the previous Gen5-powered iX3 (codenamed G08).

These include reduced energy loss by 40%, costs by 20% and weight by 10%. A range of up to 800 km following the WLTP standard is also touted, which suggests an estimated battery capacity of over 100 kWh if we do some math involving energy consumption and range.

BMW Vision Neue Klasse X

The iX3 is built on an 800-volt electrical architecture and supports DC fast charging up to 400 kW, with over 350 km of range recoverable when plugged in to an appropriate charger for 10 minutes. New cylindrical cells with 20% greater energy density are integrated directly (cell-to-pack) in the housing of the high-voltage battery pack, allowing for 30% faster charging and 30% more range. The battery pack will also serve as a structural component (pack-to-open-body).

The Gen6 power unit will feature an electrically excited synchronous motor (EESM) for the rear axle, while xDrive models add an asynchronous motor (ASM) on the front axle that is said to be more compact and cost efficient.

Superbrains are also part of the iX3’s feature set, with four high-performance computers forming a digital nervous system for various vehicle functions. These include the Heart of Joy that forms part of the BMW Dynamic Performance Control for the vehicle’s drivetrain, brakes, charging, recuperation and steering functions.

BMW Vision Neue Klasse X

The other Superbrains handle automated driving functions, more basic vehicle functions (vehicle access, climate and comfort, interior and exterior lighting, data flow and processing, remote software upgrades) and infotainment, the last of which is represented by Panoramic iDrive. A zonal wiring harness architecture links these systems together with less wiring and uses ‘Smart eFuses’.

Based on the teaser provided, the iX3 appears to remain faithful to the Vision Neue Klasse X concept that previewed it a year ago. The latter’s expressive exterior lighting at the front has been retained for the production model, albeit with slightly revised daytime running lights and fine light strips on the inserts next to the illuminated kidney grille. Conventional side mirrors are also used instead of cameras.

There’s no shot of the interior but following the concept, the iX3’s Panoramic iDrive setup should feature a new rhomboid-shaped mini-LED infotainment touchscreen, full-width Panoramic Vision display that spans from A-pillar to A-pillar and an optional 3D head-up display.

GALLERY: 2026 BMW iX3 prototype

GALLERY: BMW Vision Neue Klasse X

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.