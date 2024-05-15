2024 BMW M4 CS debuts – 3.0L twin-turbo I6 with 550 PS, 650 Nm; 0-100 in 3.4s; design cues from M4 CSL

Posted in BMW, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / May 15 2024 11:39 am

BMW has unveiled the new M4 CS, which is based on the second-generation (G82) model that recently got updated back in February this year. Capable of lapping full 20.832-km lap of the the Nürburgring’s Nordschleife in seven minutes and 21.989 seconds, the M4 CS comes with a series of upgrades and styling tweaks to make it stand out from the range.

First up, the 3.0 litre twin-turbo straight-six petrol engine gets a higher boost pressure of 2.1 bar to now produce 550 PS (543 hp or 405 kW) and 650 Nm of torque. These figures are identical to the M4 CSL from two years ago and represent a 20 PS (20 hp or 15 kW) increase over the latest M4 Competition.

The M4 CS’ engine provides peak torque from 2,750 to 5,950 rpm while peak power is found at 6,250 rpm – the red line is 7,200 rpm. Drive goes to all four wheels via an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic, which is accompanied by a rear-biased M xDrive system with a rear Active M Differential.

This setup is good for a 0-100 km/h time of 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 302 km/h, the latter enable by the standard M Driver’s Package. By comparison, the M4 Competition’s century sprint time is 3.5 seconds and its Vmax with the same optional package is 288 km/h.

BMW says the M4 CS provides excellent engine response due to model-specific engine mounting with increase spring rates for a more rigid connection between the power unit and vehicle structure. The oil supply and cooling system have also been optimised to handle high demands on a track, while a dual-branch exhaust system with electrically controlled flaps and a titanium rear silencer provide acoustic presence.

As for the M xDrive system, it can be configured to 4WD Sport so more torque goes to the rear wheels or be put into rear-wheel drive via 2WD mode, which requires the DSC to be switched off altogether for drivers who fancy drifting.

Given the track-focused nature of the M4 CS, the chassis also gets some tweaks including individually tuned axle kinematics and bespoke wheel camber settings, auxiliary springs and anti-roll bars. The adaptive M suspension is also model-specific, as are the electromechanical M Servotronic steering with variable ratio and integrated M Compound brakes with either red or black calipers.

As standard, M light-alloy forged wheels in a V-spoke design are fitted, available in either matte Gold Bronze or Black. These come in a staggered setup with 19-inch units (with 275/35 profile tyres) at the front and 20-inch ones (285/30 profile tyres) at the rear. For those who need even more torsional rigidity, an optional M front end brace can be optioned that goes on the strut towers up front.

The M4 CS is around 20 kg lighter than the M4 Competition thanks to use of carbon fibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP) components like the roof, bonnet, front splitter, front air intakes, exterior mirror caps, rear diffuser and Gurney-style rear spoiler. Inside, you’ll find the same material used for the centre console, shift paddles on the steering wheel and interior trim elements. The M Carbon bucket seats also help with the weight loss and come as standard.

In terms of design, the M4 CS comes with a weight-saving, frameless kidney grille that is reminiscent of the one found on the M4 CS, with highlights being red contour lines and dedicated badging on the upper grille bars.

The new daytime running light signature on the M4 CS also illuminate yellow instead of white, and the Laserlight headlamps with their “free-floating” appearance are illuminated by a laser diode for a 3D effect first seen on the M4 CSL.

Inside, there are model-specific letter and inscriptions to mark this out to be a M4 CS. The BMW Curved Display (12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 14.9-inch infotainment touchscreen) comes with M-specific readouts and the latest version of iDrive, the former includes things like M Drive Professional with M Drift Analyser and M Laptimer as standard.

