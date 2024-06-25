JPJ announces recalls from brands – Toyota 2,739 units, Mercedes-Benz 2,611 units, Chery 600 units

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / June 25 2024 10:44 am

The road transport department (JPJ) has issued a list of product recalls from several automotive brands in Malaysia, this time involving Toyota, Mercedes-Benz and Chery; click on the vehicle brand names below for the respective brands’ information on recalls.

Toyota

Toyota Corolla Cross (July 2023 – September 2023) – 2,739 units

Mercedes-Benz

C 200 (January 2023 – July 2023) – 1 unit

CLA 200, CLA 45 AMG 4Matic, A 250, A 45 AMG 4Matic, S 400 Hybrid (June 2012 – January 2021) – 11 units

EQS 500 4Matic, EQS 580 4Matic, GLE 300 4Matic, GLE 350 E 4Matic, EQE 53 4Matic, EQS 53 4Matic, SL 43 Roadster, Maybach S 580 4Matic, S 580 E (January 2023 – November 2023) – 1,297 units

GLE 450 4Matic, GLS 450 4Matic (February 2018 – November 2023) – 1,302 units

Recalls for these models have been carried out by the manufacturers since March 2024 and are ongoing, and owners of the vehicles involved will be contacted by the manufacturer for an appointment date for vehicle inspection, the JPJ said in its statement.

Chery

Chery Omoda 5 (November 2023 – April 2024) – 600 units

In reference to the recent, widely publicised case of rear axle failure involving a Chery Omoda 5 customer unit, which was found to have originated from a welding issue, JPJ stated that Chery Auto Malaysia Sdn Bhd began recalls from May 3, 2024, and has informed the road transport department of the recall.

The company has inspected 592 out of 600 affected units as of June 7, for a completion of 98.67%. The remainder of owners of the affected vehicles have been contacted, and the inspection activity is expected to be complete by the end of June 2024, said the JPJ.

The company initially contacted 60 affected vehicle owners, and subsequently issued a precautionary safety recall for 600 units of the SUV. and the JPJ also issued a recall notice for the vehicles, and the department stated it will monitor the process.

As of May 28, Chery Malaysia stated that 92% of the affected Omoda 5 units have been inspected. On June 13, the customer with an affected vehicle, for which the case went viral, stated on social media that the matter has been resolved, and the case has been closed.

