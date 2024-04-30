Chery Malaysia recalls 600 units of Omoda 5 over potential axle issue – rear beam to be replaced

Posted in Cars, Chery, Local News / By Gerard Lye / April 30 2024 7:21 pm

Chery Malaysia has issued a precautionary safety recall on 600 units of the Omoda 5 over a potential axle issue. This comes following a viral social media post where a customer’s Omoda 5 apparently had its rear axle detach from the vehicle while driving.

The company said it has identified the issue, and that the rear axle beam component on affected vehicles will be completely replaced and not repaired. The work will take about two hours. Affected owners will be directly contacted very soon to bring their cars in.

Chery also added that it had identified one batch of parts to be affected, which may have been caused by a facility upgrade exercise by a particular parts vendor. The company assured its customers that the affected batch of cars are still safe to be driven, and claims that the viral incident is an isolated case that has since been successfully resolved.

If they so wish, unaffected customers outside the 600 units (over 7,000 units of the Omoda 5 have been sold in Malaysia) can contact the Chery Malaysia careline +603 2771 7070 to have their cars checked, and full reports on the inspection will be provided.

A dedicated website will also be created for customers to check whether their car is included in the recall.

Statement by Chery Malaysia:

Omoda 5 Issue Identified, Precautionary Measures in Place for Potentially Affected Vehicles

Chery Auto Malaysia is committed to providing safe and reliable transportation solutions, and we are dedicated to ensuring that all our vehicles meet the highest safety standards.

The customer-reported issue highlighted on Facebook recently was determined to be an isolated case. We have promptly addressed this concern by replacing the rear axle beam component and conducting comprehensive quality control tests on the affected vehicle. We can confirm that the matter has been successfully resolved.

Chery Auto Malaysia views this matter seriously as customer safety is our utmost priority. In ensuring that we provide full transparency and accountability we have reached out to the parts vendor and have done an in-depth analysis. We are now able to confirm that 600 vehicles are potentially affected due to the facility upgrade exercise.

As a precautionary measure, Chery Auto Malaysia will be reaching out to customers of the affected Vehicle Identification Numbers (VIN) for a detailed inspection to resolve all technical component issues.

We would like to reassure customers that no other vehicles are affected. Chery Auto Malaysia continues to focus on upholding the safety of our customers and ensuring their peace of mind. A website to cater to this precautionary measure will be in place for all OMODA 5 customers to confirm that their vehicles are not affected.

Customer satisfaction is our utmost priority. Chery Auto Malaysia is dedicated to ensuring we produce the best vehicles and deliver the best service to our customers.

For queries kindly contact the Chery Malaysia Customer Careline at +603- 2771 7070.

