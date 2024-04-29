Chery Omoda 5 axle issue – vehicle being inspected and investigated, recall for small batch of customers

Posted in Cars, Chery, Local News / By Mick Chan / April 29 2024 2:56 pm

Chery Malaysia has issued an official statement following the circulation of a social media post regarding a customer’s Omoda 5 that apparently had its rear axle detach from the vehicle.

The owner of the vehicle involved alleges that the rear axle of the Omoda 5 had broken whilst being driven, without hitting any bumps or potholes, nor being involved in any accident.

This is the second case of a customer-unit Omoda 5 that had been publicised in viral social media content, the prior case being an alleged brake issue, for which Chery Malaysia issued an official statement earlier this month.

Statement by Chery Malaysia:

29 April 2024

OFFICIAL STATEMENT

Chery Auto Malaysia is committed to providing safe and reliable transportation solutions, and we are dedicated to ensuring that all our vehicles meet the highest safety standards.

We wish to provide an update on the recent matter regarding the axle of an OMODA 5 vehicle. Chery Auto Malaysia has contacted and is in communication with the customer. The vehicle has been brought to our service centre for a thorough inspection and investigation.

As a proactive measure and in line with our safety protocols, Chery Auto Malaysia is currently reaching out to the affected customers. For additional peace of mind, all customers who are concerned can book an appointment at their nearest service centre for a thorough inspection, all inspected vehicles will receive a full report.

In addition, and for added assurance to all Chery and OMODA customers who may have questions, the Chery Malaysia Customer Careline can be contacted at +603- 2771 7070.

Our sincere thanks to our customers and followers for your patience. We are committed to transparency and assure you of our unwavering dedication to quality and satisfaction.

