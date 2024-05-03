Chery Omoda 5 axle issue – JPJ issues immediate recall notice for 600 vehicles, to monitor recall process

Posted in Cars, Chery, Local News / By Mick Chan / May 3 2024 6:44 pm

The road transport department (JPJ) has issued a statement following the widely-publicised case of a Chery Omoda 5 that had sustained rear axle failure, and the department has stated that it has summoned Chery Corporate Malaysia to conduct a thorough investigation and gather additional information on the matter.

On April 30, Chery Malaysia issued a precautionary safety recall on 600 units of the Omoda 5 for a potential axle issue following the social media circulation of the case of a customer vehicle that had sustained rear axle failure.

In light of this, JPJ has issued a recall notice for 600 units of the Omoda 5 effective today, May 3, and the department stated that vehicle owners will be contacted by the company for inspection slots to be scheduled; alternatively, vehicle owners may also walk in to any service centre nationwide, JPJ stated.

“Any affected components involved in this issue will be replaced, with all costs to be borne by Chery Corporate Malaysia,” the department’s statement continued.

All owners of the Chery Omoda 5 are advised to plan for the recall process for their vehicles to be carried out as soon as possible, and further information may be obtained by contacting the Chery Malaysia Customer Careline at +603- 2771 7070, or visit www.chery.my for more information.

