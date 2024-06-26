Jaecoo Malaysia launches first 3S centre in Glenmarie

Posted in Cars, Jaecoo, Local News / By Gerard Lye / June 26 2024 3:32 pm

Jaecoo Malaysia has launched its first 3S dealership in Glenmarie, Shah Alam and operated by ES Premium. In the coming months, 34 other dealerships will be opened to create an expansive network of dealers in the country.

“We are thrilled to launch our flagship 3S dealership in the heart of Glenmarie Auto City, a testament to Jaecoo’s readiness to cater to customers in Malaysia. We have invested in a strong network across the country to bring a premium ownership experience both today, and for the future. Our investment in the Glenmarie flagship dealership, which is valued at RM5.5 million, is a clear indication of our commitment to grow the premium off-road SUV market for the long term,” said Emily Lek, vice president of Jaecoo Malaysia.

The Jaecoo Glenmarie 3S dealership features a built-up area of 23,000 square feet and a land size of 40,000 square feet. The facility has a display area capable of showcasing up to seven models, with interactive LED displays for visitors to browse vehicle specifications. Other amenities include a customer lounge with high-speed internet connectivity and a delivery area.

To meet the aftersales needs of customers, a team of highly trained technicians and fully equipped service bays can service over 500 vehicles a month. Also present is an electric vehicle (EV) bay in preparation for Jaecoo’s electric vehicle range said to arrive in the near future.

With all 35 dealerships launched, Jaecoo Malaysia’s service network will comprise of approximately 180 service bays nationwide, supported by a dedicated parts warehouse and recently launched vehicle assembly plant in Shah Alam.

“We are proud to be part of the Jaecoo Malaysia network of dealers and bring to life the premium experience that Jaecoo envisions, and customers expect. We hope to elevate the exploratory experience as customers walk in by integrating digital elements, paired with personalised service through our capable sales and service advisors,” said Fanny Yap, managing director of ES Premium.

The initial Jaecoo model to go on sale here will be the J7, with the SUV’s launch set to be celebrated over three days from July 19 to 21, 2024. The J7 is the first model from the brand to be locally assembled in Malaysia and will be exported to markets in the ASEAN region.

If you want to test drive the J7 or just want to check out the dealership, Jaecoo 3S Glenmarie is located at No. 2D, Jalan Pelukis U1/46, Temasya Industrial Park, 40150 Shah Alam, Selangor.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.