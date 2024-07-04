Mercedes-Benz Malaysia to launch more PHEVs soon – W214 E350e this year, X254 GLC350e back on?

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia to launch more PHEVs soon – W214 E350e this year, X254 GLC350e back on?

The launch of the Mercedes-Benz C350e earlier this year was just the start of Mercedes-Benz Malaysia’s (MBM) push to add more plug-in hybrids to its lineup, according to president and CEO Amanda Zhang.

Speaking at the Mercedes-Benz World event today, Zhang said the company plans to launch more such models “soon” to join the electrified compact executive sedan, as well as the S580e and the AMG GT63S E Performance.

No details have been revealed just yet, but we expect the next model to debut with the long-awaited arrival of the W214 E-Class. The E300e has already been on sale in Thailand since earlier this year, badged as the E350e and powered by a 204 PS/350 Nm 2.0 litre M264 turbo petrol engine, along with a 129 PS/440 Nm electric motor sandwiched between the mill and a nine-speed 9G-Tronic automatic gearbox.

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia to launch more PHEVs soon – W214 E350e this year, X254 GLC350e back on?

Total system output is rated at 313 PS and 550 Nm, enough to get the E350e from zero to 100 km/h in 6.4 seconds. Combined fuel consumption is rated at between 0.5 and 0.8 litres per 100 km, while a 25.4 kWh battery provides an all-electric range of between 97 and 115 km on a single charge.

Another possibility is the GLC350e (again, badged as the GLC300e elsewhere in the world), which gets the same powertrain – albeit with a slightly slower century sprint time of 6.7 seconds – but with a larger 31.2 kWh battery for a range of between 104 and 120 km.

The company had ruled out the possibility of a locally-assembled PHEV version of the latest X254 GLC, but that was last year under the stewardship of Zhang’s predecessor Sagree Sardien. The change of leadership may have come with a change of direction, especially as the GLC350e is already being sold in our neighbours Thailand and Singapore.

GALLERY: W214 Mercedes-Benz E350e at BIMS 2024

GALLERY: X254 Mercedes-Benz GLC350e
Jonathan Lee

After trying to pursue a career in product design, Jonathan Lee decided to make the sideways jump into the world of car journalism instead. He therefore appreciates the aesthetic appeal of a car, but for him, the driving experience is still second to none.

 
 

