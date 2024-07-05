Bus driver accreditation cards being fine-tuned: Loke

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / July 5 2024 10:35 am

The transport ministry is scrutinising regulations regarding the proposed issuance of accreditation cards for bus drivers in Malaysia, New Straits Times has reported.

“We are finalising the regulations in terms of issuing the bus driver’s card. In fact, this matter was raised to us months ago, and we have actually approved the issuance of the bus driver cards subject to some regulations which are being fine tuned,” transport minister Anthony Loke said in response to a prior suggestion by Pan Malaysian Bus Operators Association president Datuk Mohamad Ashfar Ali for the cards for bus drivers.

This card would enable the transport ministry to ensure accountability for both drivers and bus operators in the event of any complaints of accidents, Ashfar said. For now, the accreditation card is issued only to e-hailing and taxi drivers, said the land public transport agency (APAD).

Meanwhile, a total of 351 inspections have been carried out on tour buses, from which there have been four cases of operators without licenses, while six bus drivers have been detained for failing urine tests for drug screening.

“We take this matter seriously because from these figures, it shows that these drivers not only lack licences but are also involved in drug misuse. I want to emphasise that this enforcement is not seasonal. It is not because there have been recent accidents. This enforcement will continue for all types of vehicles, whether tour buses, express buses, factory buses or trucks,” the transport minister said.

The crackdown on bus operators began this week, after a tour bus crashed near Genting Highlands and resulted in the death of two Chinese nationals, while several others were injured.

The incident occurred at KM16.5 of Jalan Genting Highlands, and an initial investigation found that the permit for the 15-year-old bus involved had lapsed on February 16, and the driver was also driving without a licence and had 27 past traffic summonses for various offences.

