EVx 2024: Experience the all-new Kia EV9 with up to 7 seats, 385 PS of AWD power and a 505 km range

Posted in Advertorial / By Jonathan Lee / July 10 2024 6:48 pm

Just over a week to go until the paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx) returns for the third time, happening next weekend, July 20 and 21 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC). The electrification extravaganza, co-sponsored by Carro, Gentari, RHB and JuiceUp, will once again feature a bevy of new electric vehicles for you to check out, including the latest carry-all SUV from South Korea.

Yes, that’s right – the all-new Kia EV9 will be making an appearance at EVx 2024, letting you get up close and personal with this handsome, angular hunk. Indeed, the car – which utilises the latest version of Kia’s “Opposites United” design language – looks like a spaceship in a sea of humdrum crossovers, but there’s much more to the EV9 than just a pretty face.

That much is evident the minute you open the door. The EV9’s plush interior is available with either seven seats or, for a more luxurious experience, six seats with second-row captain’s chairs. The car’s generous 5,015 mm length and 3,100 mm wheelbase promise plenty of space for each occupant to lounge around, particularly those at the front.

That’s because they receive a Premium Relaxation one-touch lie-flat feature for the front seats, perfect when you’re waiting at the charging station. There’s also no shortage of tech – the EV9 comes with twin 12.3-inch displays for instrumentation and infotainment, sandwiching a five-inch touchscreen for adjusting the climate control. You even get side-view cameras that ditch the bulky traditional mirrors, reducing drag and thus increasing range.

Speaking of which, the EV9’s 99.8 kWh battery provides the big SUV with a respectable 505 km of WLTP-rated range. This is despite the car being offered as standard with dual electric motors, providing all-wheel drive and a total output of 385 PS (283 kW) and 700 Nm. So equipped, it gets from zero to 100 km/h in just 5.3 seconds.

This being a family car, the EV9 is chock full of safety features, with no less than seven airbags – including a centre airbag between the driver and front passenger to protect them in the event of a side collision. Also fitted is a full range of driver assists that provide Level 2 semi-autonomous driving capabilities, such as Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go and Lane Following Assist (LFA2).

Aside from the Kia EV9, visitors to EVx 2024 will also be able to browse from a wide variety of EVs from Mercedes-Benz, BMW, MINI, smart, Hyundai, BYD, Chery, Lotus Cars and MG, with exclusive new car previews and test drives of various models in store. Kineta and Trapo will also be present at the event.

New to EV ownership? You’ll be able to learn all about the various aspects of electrification through talks by industry experts, and find out what it’s like to live with an EV through ownership discussion forums that will be held throughout the event. You’ll also be able to ask any burning questions regarding charging and infrastructure, as stakeholders such as EV charge point operators (CPOs) and related agencies will be present and ready to accept any queries you might have.

So be sure to head over to EVx 2024 next weekend, July 20 and 21, at SCCC from 9m to 7pm. Admission is free, so don’t miss out!