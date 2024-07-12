EVx 2024: Check out the Hyundai Ioniq 5’s striking design and spacious interior, enjoy exclusive deals

Posted in Advertorial / By Jonathan Lee / July 12 2024 5:28 pm

We’ve only got just over a week to go until the paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx) returns next weekend, July 20 and 21 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC). Co-sponsored by Carro, Gentari, RHB and JuiceUp, the electrification extravaganza will feature a wide variety of the latest electric models, and on the Hyundai stand you’ll be able to check out a true pioneer of Malaysia’s EV market.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 may be one of the first properly viable electric cars to be sold here, but familiarity has not dimmed its wow factor one bit – catch it on the road and it still looks like it stepped out of a sci-fi movie set. That’s thanks to the razor-sharp design, carried over almost unchanged from the Hyundai 45 Concept, which won it the 2022 World Car Design of the Year award.

But that’s not to say that the Ioniq 5 has sacrificed practicality for the sake of looks – this is one of the rare cars where form and function blend seamlessly together. Thanks to the three-metre-long wheelbase, the lounge-like interior seats five people in absolute comfort, and there’s even space for Premium Relaxation Seats at the front, which open up to a lie-flat position with the touch of a button.

Other cool features include a sliding Universal Island storage console, twin 12.3-inch displays with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 3.6 kW vehicle-to-load (V2L) outlets under the rear seats for charging all your gadgets and a seven-speaker Bose sound system. The Ioniq 5’s performance also remains near the top of its class, with an available dual-motor powertrain pushing out 305 PS and 605 Nm of torque, getting it from zero to 100 km/h in 5.2 seconds.

A battery capacity of up to 72.6 kWh provides a range of up to 430 km on the WLTP cycle, and a continuing standout feature is the 800-volt electrical architecture that, two years on, remains a rarity in Malaysia. It allows for super-fast charging speeds – plug the Ioniq 5 up to a 350 kW DC fast charger and you’ll find the battery gets topped up from 10 to 80% charge in just 18 minutes.

All models come with Hyundai SmartSense, providing Level 2 semi-autonomous driving features such as Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go and Lane Following Assist (LFA). It’s no wonder that the Ioniq 5 also won the 2022 World Car of the Year and 2022 World EV of the Year, cementing its position as not just one of the best EVs on the market but also one of the best cars, period. Does this sound like music to your ears? Then you’ll be pleased to know that there will be exclusive EVx-only deals on the Ioniq 5, only at this event.

Aside from the Hyundai Ioniq 5, visitors to EVx 2024 will also be able to browse from a full range of EVs from Mercedes-Benz, BMW, MINI, smart, Kia, BYD, Chery, Lotus Cars and MG, with exclusive new car previews and test drives of various models in store. Kineta and Trapo will also be present at the event.

There’s more – place a booking on a new car at EVx and you’ll receive RM1,500 worth of vouchers – a RM500 voucher for auto window film (V-Kool), RM500 voucher for car mats (DodoMat) and a RM500 voucher for personalised and customised leather seats (DK Schweizer). Better hurry, as these vouchers will only be given out during EVx on July 20 and 21 and are limited to the first 100 new EV bookings.

New to EV ownership? You’ll be able to learn all about the various aspects of electrification through talks by industry experts, and find out what it’s like to live with an EV through ownership discussion forums that will be held throughout the event. You’ll also be able to ask any burning questions regarding charging and infrastructure, as stakeholders such as EV charge point operators (CPOs) and related agencies will be present and ready to accept any queries you might have.

So be sure to head over to EVx 2024 next weekend, July 20 and 21, at SCCC from 9m to 7pm. Admission is free, so don’t miss out!