Jaecoo J7 officially launching in Malaysia on July 19

Posted in Cars, Jaecoo, Local News / By Mick Chan / July 16 2024 6:24 pm

After getting its Malaysian preview at the beginning of this year, the Jaecoo J7 is set for its local launch this week on Friday, July 20. Jaecoo Malaysia will be broadcasting the launch of the C-segment SUV from 3pm on the day through various social media channels, the brand has announced.

Two variants of the J7 were shown in January this year, one with front-wheel-drive and the other with all-wheel-drive, and both are powered by a 1.6 litre turbocharged petrol inline-four cylinder engine that produces 197 PS and 290 Nm torque, channeled to the driven wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The AWD variant gets seven selectable terrain modes, and in terms of off-road capabilities, the J7 has a ground clearance of 200 mm, wading depth of 600 mm, with approach and departure angles of 21 degrees and 29 degrees, respectively.

Measuring 4,500 mm long, 1,865 mm wide, 1,680 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,672 mm, the Jaecoo J7 is physically sized for the C-segment SUV category. Pricing for the J7 has been indicated to be in the region of RM160k for the top AWD variant, or in the region of the Chery Tiggo 8 Pro, which is priced at RM159,800.

At its preview, the J7 was specified with 19-inch ‘Aurora-inspired’ two-tone alloy wheels, LED headlamps and daytime running lights, while inside the SUV packs a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 14.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, climatised front seats, leather upholstery, a 50-watt air-cooled wireless charger, 64-colour ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control (with rear vents), a powered tailgate and a panoramic sunroof.

Safety and driver assistace kit in the J7 consists of 21 intelligent driving functions. These are automatic emergency braking (AEB), front collision warning, lane departure warning, lane departure prevention, emergency lane keeping, intelligent evasion system, curve speed assistance, lead car departure notification, and an around-view monitor.

Also on are door opening warning and park assist, rear collision warning, rear cross traffic alert, rear cross traffic braking, blind spot monitoring, lane change assist, auto high beam and adaptive cruise control with traffic jam assist.

We’ve had an early sampling of the Jaecoo J7 earlier this year at the Malaysia 4WD Training and Experience Centre (M4TREC), where the SUV was tested for its off-road capabilities. Ahead of its official Malaysian launch, what do you think of the Jaecoo J7?

GALLERY: Jaecoo J7 previewed in Malaysia

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.