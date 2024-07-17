EVx 2024: Discover the latest BYD range of electric vehicles, including the Seal, Dolphin and 2024 Atto 3

Posted in Advertorial / By Jonathan Lee / July 17 2024 11:45 am

Just three days to go until the paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx), co-sponsored by Carro, Gentari, RHB and JuiceUp, returns this weekend, July 20 and 21 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC). The electrification extravaganza will feature a wide variety of the latest electric models, including some of Malaysia’s most popular ones on the BYD stand.

Since the launch of the BYD Atto 3 at the end of 2022, the company has gone from strength to strength and now offers a full range of capable EVs. This includes the award-winning Seal, which has become Malaysia’s best-selling electric vehicle, despite only being introduced in late February.

One look at this stylish sedan and it’s not hard to see why. The Seal’s handsome design has won it several accolades, including the iF Design Award 2023. But its beauty isn’t just skin deep, not when it has an ultra-low drag coefficient of just 0.219 – helping it achieve a range of up to 570 km on the WLTP cycle – and is capable of sprinting from zero to 100 km/h in as low as 3.8 seconds. It’s no wonder, then, that the Seal was on the shortlist for the 2024 European Car of the Year and World Car of the Year.

Then we have one of Malaysia’s most affordable EVs, the BYD Dolphin. An ideal runabout for tight city streets, its compact size makes manoeuvring and parking it a cinch. But small does not mean cramped, as its roomy interior provides ample seating for five.

The Dolphin is also jam-packed with features such as a 12.8-inch rotating touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, a 360-degree camera system and standard Level 2 semi-autonomous driving capabilities. And you’re not just restricted to the city, either – with a WLTP range of up to 427 km, the Dolphin is capable of travelling long distances, too.

And then we come to the one that started it all, the BYD Atto 3. For 2024, the nation’s most popular electric SUV has been revised with updates to its sleek design, plus a larger 15.6-inch rotating touchscreen. These go on top of everything you already know and love about the car, including its spacious and practical interior, large panoramic glass roof, standard wireless charging and a full array of safety and driver assistance features.

Aside from BYD, you’ll be able to check out EVs from a huge range of brands, including Mercedes-Benz, BMW, MINI, smart, Hyundai, Kia, Chery, Lotus Cars and MG. At EVx, you’ll enjoy exclusive new car previews, test drives of various models and numerous attractive deals. Kineta and Trapo will also be present at the event.

There are even more deals in store – place a booking on a new car at EVx and you’ll receive RM1,500 worth of vouchers – a RM500 voucher for auto window film (V-Kool), RM500 voucher for car mats (DodoMat) and a RM500 voucher for personalised and customised leather seats (DK Schweizer). Better hurry, as these vouchers will only be given out during the event and are limited to the first 100 new EV bookings.

New to EV ownership? You’ll be able to learn all about the various aspects of electrification through talks by industry experts, and find out what it’s like to live with an EV through ownership discussion forums that will be held throughout the event. You’ll also be able to ask any burning questions regarding charging and infrastructure, as stakeholders such as EV charge point operators (CPOs) and related agencies will be present and ready to accept any queries you might have.

So be sure to head over to EVx 2024 next weekend, July 20 and 21, at SCCC from 9m to 7pm. Admission is free, so don’t miss out!