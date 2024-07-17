EVx 2024: Get up to RM799 off when you install your Wallbox Pulsar Max AC home charger with KINETA

Posted in Advertorial / By Mick Chan / July 17 2024 11:00 am

The paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx) returns this weekend for its third edition, and it will be held

on July 20 and 21 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC), and admission is free. Co-sponsored by Carro, Gentari, RHB and JuiceUp, EVx 2024 is the place to be for all things EV, from the cars themselves, to charging equipment.

In the field of charging equipment is KINETA, a leading company in the sector, and it is bringing special deals just for EVx 2024. KINETA is offering the Wallbox Pulsar Max with up to RM799 in discounts when you make your purchase of the home charging setup at the event.

Two variants of the Wallbox Pulsar Max are offered – a 7.4 kW, single-phase 32A version, and a 22 kW, three-phase 32A version, both using a Type 2 connection. Both intelligent and aesthetically pleasant, the Wallbox Pulsar Max is controlled via the Wallbox mobile application through WiFi and Bluetooth.

The Wallbox Pulsar Max is rated for IP55 dust and water resistance, and features LEDs to indicate its charging status. It comes with a three year product warranty, as well as a one-year installation warranty if the product is installed with KINETA.

In addition to KINETA, participating car brands at EVx 2024 will include Mercedes-Benz, BMW, MINI, smart, Kia, BYD, Chery, Lotus Cars and MG, and the venue will also host new car previews and test drives. Also participating at EVx 2024 are Gentari, JuiceUp and Trapo.

If you have yet to be immersed in the world of electric vehicles, EVx 2024 is a great place to have your vehicle charging and infrastructure questions answered, stakeholders such as EV charge point operators (CPOs) and related agencies ready to field any queries you might have.

There’s more – place a booking on a new car at EVx and you’ll receive RM1,500 worth of vouchers – a RM500 voucher for auto window film (V-Kool), RM500 voucher for car mats (DodoMat) and a RM500 voucher for personalised and customised leather seats (DK Schweizer). Better hurry, as these vouchers will only be given out during EVx on July 20 and 21 and are limited to the first 100 new EV bookings.

Happening this week, EVx 2024 is taking place at the Setia City Convention Centre on July 20 and 21, and admission is free of charge. See you there!