2024 Ducati DesertX Rally now in Malaysia, RM161k

Posted in Bikes, Ducati, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / July 19 2024 4:54 pm

Now in Malaysia is the 2024 Ducati DesertX Rally, priced at RM160,900 excluding road tax, insurance and registration. Rather more hardcore than the standard model DesertX, the DesertX Rally comes with upgraded suspension and lightweight off-road equipment.

These include lightweight Takasago Excel spoked wheels, sized 21 x 2.15 inches in front and 18 x 4 inches at the back. The wheels are fitted to billet aluminium hubs machined from solid for extra strength and less weight, saving 0.5 kg from the standard DesertX wheelset.

While the front wheel is identically sized to the DesertX, the Rally’s rear wheel is half an inch narrower, compared to the 18 x 4.5 inch unit used on the standard model. Exclusive to the DesertX Rally, machined billet alloy is also used for the fork clamps as well as the adjustable rear brake and gear lever for reduced weight.

Suspension is oriented for off-road duty, with KYB 48 mm diameter closed cartridge forks with 250 mm of suspension travel offering adjustable compression and rebound. At the rear, a KYB monoshock provides 240 mm of suspension travel, adjustable for rebound and preload with separate circuits for high and low speed damping.

Power for the DesertX Rally is similar to the base model using Ducati’s Testastretta 11 937 cc engine with 110 hp at 9,250 rpm and 92 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The electronic riding suite is dedicated to off-roading with six customisable ride modes – Sport, Touring, Urban, Wet, Enduro, Rally – and four power modes with three selection levels.

Other standard equipment on the DesertX Rally is a carbon-fibre sump guard and adjustable Ohlins steering damper. Unique to the Rally is “Iron Giant” livery, inspired by Antoine Meo’s

winning livery in the Erzbergrodeo race.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.