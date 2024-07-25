2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe patent images leaked – new F74 gets sleeker look; expected debut this year

Just over a month after the debut of the fourth-generation (F70) BMW 1 Series, patent images of its more boot-friendly sibling have emerged thanks to Dutch publication AutoWeek. Expected to make its debut before the end of 2024, the second-generation (F74) 2 Series Gran Coupe gets an evolutionary design that some might say improve upon the first-generation model’s controversial looks.

Starting from the front, the upcoming 2GC sports slimmer headlamps, vertical air curtains, a near-hexagonal-shaped lower intake as well as a kidney grille with the diagonal lines also seen on the 1 Series and fourth-generation (G45) X3.

Flush-fitting door handles appear to be a way to visually separate the 2GC from the 1 Series, and it should help improve aerodynamic efficiency. Weirdly, this is only visible on the side images, with normal door handles seen when viewed directly from the front and rear. As these are patents, we’ll have to wait till the full reveal to find out which the 2GC actually gets.

As for the rear, we find redesigned taillights that look to be inspired by those on the latest X2, accompanied by a BMW roundel that is positioned much higher up the boot lid. This also allows the number plate to be placed higher up for a cleaner look.

BMW is also reportedly working on a long-wheelbase version of the F70 for China, said to be codenamed the F78 and serves as a replacement for the F52 1 Series Sedan – this was offered in China as well as Mexico. Like the 1 Series, the 2GC should mirror the hatchback’s engine line-up with a mix of turbocharged petrol and diesel options, the former ditching the ‘i’ suffix too.

GALLERY: 2022 BMW 218i Gran Coupé M Sport in Malaysia

