Fire near LRT Kelana Jaya station, trains turning back

Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By /

Fire near LRT Kelana Jaya station, trains turning back

This just in. LRT Kelana Jaya Line users and commuters, take note. Rapid KL has announced that a small fire has occurred near the Kelana Jaya station, and the LRT services on that line is currently disrupted.

Trains from Putra Heights heading towards KL will temporarily turn back at Ara Damansara, while trains from Gombak will turn back towards KL at Kelana Jaya. There is a shuttle train that will connect Ara Damansara and Kelana Jaya though, and it’s at Platform 2 – this is the ‘alternative train services’.

From what we understand, you’ll have to get off the train at the turn back point, and wait for the connecting train between Ara Damansara and Kelana Jaya to continue your journey. Refer to the station officer or auxiliary police for assistance. Be patient and be safe.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Danny Tan

Danny Tan loves driving as much as he loves a certain herbal meat soup, and sweet engine music as much as drum beats. He has been in the auto industry since 2006, previously filling the pages of two motoring magazines before joining this website. Enjoys detailing the experience more than the technical details.

 
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 