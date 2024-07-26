Fire near LRT Kelana Jaya station, trains turning back

Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / July 26 2024 2:57 pm

This just in. LRT Kelana Jaya Line users and commuters, take note. Rapid KL has announced that a small fire has occurred near the Kelana Jaya station, and the LRT services on that line is currently disrupted.

Trains from Putra Heights heading towards KL will temporarily turn back at Ara Damansara, while trains from Gombak will turn back towards KL at Kelana Jaya. There is a shuttle train that will connect Ara Damansara and Kelana Jaya though, and it’s at Platform 2 – this is the ‘alternative train services’.

From what we understand, you’ll have to get off the train at the turn back point, and wait for the connecting train between Ara Damansara and Kelana Jaya to continue your journey. Refer to the station officer or auxiliary police for assistance. Be patient and be safe.

