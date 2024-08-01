Cycle & Carriage to sell Stellantis vehicles in Malaysia following partnership signing, starting with Peugeot

Posted in Cars, Local News, Peugeot / By Gerard Lye / August 1 2024 11:31 am

Cycle & Carriage (C&C) has announced a partnership with Stellantis Malaysia which will see it become an official dealer for several of the latter’s brands, starting with Peugeot, a brand it once represented many years ago from 2002 to 2007 before Nasim (a Naza Group company) took over in 2008.

By the fourth quarter of this year, two existing C&C Malaysian showrooms located in Cheras and Batu Caves will start showcasing and carrying the Peugeot brand under one roof offering sales and aftersales support, C&C said in its official release.

Moving forward, C&C plans to add other Stellantis brands to its portfolio, with further expansion of its dealer network into the north and south regions of Peninsular Malaysia by 2025. The company is already working closely with Stellantis in Singapore and Vietnam, so the newly forged partnership in Malaysia marks another milestone in the collaboration between both parties.

“We are excited to embark on a new chapter with Stellantis Malaysia, to offer customers an expanded product lineup, coupled with Cycle & Carriage’s expertise in automotive backed by our 125-year history,” said Thomas Tok, CEO of Cycle & Carriage.

Thomas Tok (left), Jamie Morais (right)

“This aligns with our strategy to deliver exceptional journeys to a broader customer base, expand our market reach, and drive shareholder value. We truly believe that existing and future customers will greatly benefit from this partnership, offering easy access to a wider range of quality products based on their needs and quality services even after point of purchase,” he added.

Tok also revealed during a Q&A session following today’s signing that a separate management team will handle Stellantis brands in Malaysia. When asked if the upcoming Peugeot showrooms will share the space with the existing Mercedes-Benz outlets in Cheras and Batu Caves, Tok said they will but there will be clear distinction between the brands tailored to the different customer sets.

“Today marks a significant milestone for Stellantis Malaysia, and we are thrilled to welcome our new dealer partner to our growing network. This is a testament to our commitment to delivering exceptional service and expanding our reach to better serve our valued customers. Cycle & Carriage’s reputation for excellence aligns perfectly with our values and we look forward to setting the new standards in the industry to provide unparalleled customer experience,” said Jamie Morais, managing director of Stellantis Malaysia.

“This new chapter with Stellantis Malaysia is truly a testament of Cycle & Carriage’s commitment towards providing our customers exceptional journeys and adds to our rich automotive heritage in Malaysia. With a history of representing multiple automotive brands, we are excited to once again showcase further growth as a brand and look forward to serving Malaysians better in the near future with this expansion,” Thomas continued.

